Ticket issued after accident during overtaking on highway

A 23-year-old driver from Harristown in Toowoomba was issued with a traffic infringement notice after a minor accident on the New England Highway, 5km south of Allora, at 5.30pm Saturday.

The driver was fined for overtaking when not safe.

Acting sergeant Tyson Morris, of Allora police, said the overtaking driver clipped the right front side of the vehicle he was overtaking causing a minor accident.

"There was a car coming the other way and both the driver of the vehicle being overtaken and the one coming the other way moved to the left and braked in an attempt to avoid a collision," he said.

"There were no injuries from the accident and scrapes to both vehicles. The drivers exchanged details on scene and police were called."

The ticket issued to the Harristown man was for a fine of $176 and two demerit points.