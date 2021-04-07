‘Ticking time bomb’ dogs kill woman

The owner of two dogs, accused of mauling a beloved grandma to death, has been exposed, with neighbours admitting they’d been terrified for years.

The man accused of owning two "ticking time bomb" dogs, who allegedly mauled a beloved grandmother to death, has been revealed.

Darren Wheeler, 42, has been named locally as having the pitbull-type animals accused of dragging Lucille Downer, 85, around her garden by the neck, The Sun reported.

Pictures posted online show Wheeler and two friends posing with seven similar breeds, alongside the caption: "My team looking strong."

Neighbours of Wheeler, in the West Midlands region of the UK, described the animals as like "ticking time bombs".

Wheeler with his pack of dogs.

Locals believe he breeds the puppies which can fetch up to £6,000 each ($A10,800), studding out his animals as "trophy dogs".

Ms Downer, who was suffering from dementia, was due to enjoy an outdoors meet-up with her relatives when two dogs got into her garden through a fence and killed her at 3.20pm on Good Friday.

She had been looking forward to seeing her family on Wednesday to mark turning 86.

Neighbours said her daughter, who lived opposite, had planned a small get-together in the garden of her home.

Heartbroken family in disbelief

A neighbour of Ms Downer said the family was in disbelief.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking and the family are in pieces," they said.

"They'd planned to be together next week and have a little celebration in the garden if the weather was nice with cake and some party food.

"Now they are having to plan a funeral. Nobody can believe or comprehend what's happened."

Lucille Downer. Picture: West Midlands Police

Ms Downer's heartbroken family issued a statement, saying they would "miss her dearly".

"Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who spent her working years as a cook at Bromford House Care Home in West Bromwich," the family said.

"Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s.

"Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home and her family will miss her dearly."

Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and death is caused.

He has been released on bail and is currently at a secret address for his own safety.

Both dogs have been destroyed.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

