Tiger Woods’ mistresses to reveal affair details in new books

As Tiger Woods continues to recover from the shocking car accident that nearly claimed his life, two of his former mistresses have revealed they plan to write tell-all books about their relationships with the golfing legend.

According to an exclusive report in The Sun, Jamie Jungers will allege that Woods' marriage was a sham, he was addicted to sleeping pills and high-stakes gambling but was tight with money - and that his life went off the rails after the death of his father, Earl.

Another ex-lover, Rachel Uchitel, also plans to open up like never before about their affair.

Jungers allegedly started an affair with Woods soon after he married Swedish model Elin Nordegren in October 2004.

She told The Sun she still has feelings for golf champ and hopes her new book, Captured By Grace, could lead to a reunion with the star.

"I was deeply in love with Tiger. We were so close and used to have intimate conversations about everything," she told The Sun.

"He used to fly out to Las Vegas a lot, where I lived at the time, because his trainer was there. And every other week he would fly me to LA to visit him at his place by the ocean.

"I was there when his father died and I remember how quiet and sad he was. He didn't cry but it was clear he was in a lot of pain.

"We have been through so much together so I would like to see him and see that he is getting past all the bad stuff we both experienced.

"I am not in love with him any more, my feelings are more of care and concern, but I do feel like we will cross paths eventually.

"We have both been in similar situations and have been portrayed as bad people doing bad things.

"Now we are both back on track and with this book coming out you never know what is going to happen.

"I have a ghostwriter and the book is finished, so I hope it will be out in the next month or two at the latest.

"There is a bit about Tiger, obviously, about how we met.

"I'm sure he will be curious about what's in there and he might want to know how I'm doing, because the last time anyone heard from me I was in a really bad place."

In recent months, Woods' most famous mistress, Uchitel, revealed she too was writing a book about her time with the star.

When asked about her relationship with Woods by The Sun last week, Uchitel said: "I'm working on a book about this, thanks."

Woods' affair with Uchitel sparked his divorce from Nordegren. In 2009, he crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant, a tree and several hedges next to the couple's $7 million, seven-bedroom Florida mansion after Nordegren swung a golf club at the car as he drove away.

She had just learned that her husband was cheating with New York nightclub hostess Uchitel, the first of around a dozen mistresses who sparked the couple's $110 million divorce settlement in 2010.

Woods' own memoir, Back, is due out later this year, and while he was never going to be short of material, his most recent accident will add yet another dramatic chapter.

Woods, who underwent emergency surgery for "significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity" that he suffered in a car crash in California last month, spent three weeks in hospital.

"Tiger is happy to be back home," a source reportedly told People magazine in the US.

"He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits."

Woods spent almost three weeks in hospital following the crash.

"He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive," the source said.

"He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery."

Woods was also reportedly "excited" to be reunited with his children, son Charlie Axel, 12, and daughter Sam Alexis, 13.

"He has spent some time with his kids," the source stated.

"They stayed in touch while he was in the hospital, but he was excited to see them in person."

In a statement posted to social media last week, Woods wrote that he was "happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery."

"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre and Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre," he added.

"You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods was involved in a single-car crash on February 23 in California.

The golfer was travelling downhill when his car struck a sign in the centre divider, sheared through a tree and landed in the brush alongside the road with major damage, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Following the crash, Woods was hospitalised and underwent emergency surgery.

