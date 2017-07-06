Tight racing tipped

READY TO GO: Nic Lane is hoping for another strong showing at Sandy Creek on Sunday.

KARTING: Expect burning rubber and blistering speed on the track this weekend.

Sandy Creek Raceway will host to the fifth round of the Warwick Kart Club club championships this weekend.

Around 80 karters are expected to compete in the event, with an eye on the next round of the Southern Queensland series in August.

Practice will be on Saturday, with the main attraction on Sunday.

Racing will begin at 9am.

Every battle attracts championship status, as individuals and teams look to climb their respective ladders.

Nic Lane is leading the premier Tag 125 class, and owns the track lap record.

The Project X Racing member was looking forward to another tough race.

"I'm coming off a weekend away at Lismore for endurance racing,” he said.

"That was a six-hour endurance race, and we were fortunate enough to win and extend our lead in the process.

"It's going to be good coming back to the sprint race.”

Despite leading the championship, Lane was not becoming complacent, and was aware of the competition he will face.

"Of course I'll be hoping to maintain or extend the lead, but it won't be easy,” he said.

"There is always a tough field in these races, no matter what the circumstances are.

"Adam Mercer is an Australian champ, and he usually makes the trip down, and he's naturally going to give us all a good race.”

Lane finished third in the fourth round of the club championship, behind Sebastian Blindell and Mercer, and is looking to improve on that on Sunday.