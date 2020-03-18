Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SALEYARD RESTRICTION: The Sheep and Lamb sales will face new safety measures today. pic David Martinelli
SALEYARD RESTRICTION: The Sheep and Lamb sales will face new safety measures today. pic David Martinelli
News

Tighter restrictions for saleyards amid coronavirus panic

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
18th Mar 2020 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK Saleyards have just announced they will introduce new safety measures, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this morning, all people attending today’s sheep and lamb sale will be required to register before entering the premises.

Additionally, non-essential visitors have been asked not to attend.

“We urge that all non essential participants refrain from attending the sale i.e. spectators and vendors who do not need to participate as a buyer,” the statement read.

“We especially encourage those that are considered to be in a high risk health category to not attend the sale.”

The saleyard is the latest Southern Downs Regional Council facility to crack down amid the panic.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: What qualifies candidates to lead the region

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: What qualifies candidates to lead the region

        News SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council nominees explain how their working experience will work for you.

        ‘Disappointing’ show of support for residents doing it tough

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’ show of support for residents doing it tough

        News Community mental health support group says its on its on last legs.

        Warwick racing braves crisis after punters make tracks

        premium_icon Warwick racing braves crisis after punters make tracks

        Sport Major racing event forced to ride it out after pandemic prompts Racing Queensland...

        COVID-19 a 'punch in the face' for Southern Downs producers

        premium_icon COVID-19 a 'punch in the face' for Southern Downs producers

        News FARMERS find new ways to make money during disaster after disaster.