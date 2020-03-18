Tighter restrictions for saleyards amid coronavirus panic

SALEYARD RESTRICTION: The Sheep and Lamb sales will face new safety measures today. pic David Martinelli

WARWICK Saleyards have just announced they will introduce new safety measures, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this morning, all people attending today’s sheep and lamb sale will be required to register before entering the premises.

Additionally, non-essential visitors have been asked not to attend.

“We urge that all non essential participants refrain from attending the sale i.e. spectators and vendors who do not need to participate as a buyer,” the statement read.

“We especially encourage those that are considered to be in a high risk health category to not attend the sale.”

The saleyard is the latest Southern Downs Regional Council facility to crack down amid the panic.

