Queensland Police car generic.
Tighter travel restrictions at Queensland border

STAFF WRITERS
11th Apr 2020 10:50 AM
FURTHER restrictions have been put in place to tighten existing state border controls to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of midnight on Good Friday, April 10, all Queenslanders returning home from interstate require a new Queensland Entry Pass.

All existing green entry and vehicle passes are void as of 12.01am on Saturday, April 11.

Passes will be individually issued, and an application will be required for each person entering the state, including children.

Online applications can be made at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

An exempt resident who arrives in Queensland must self-quarantine for fourteen days if they have been in a COVID-19 hotspot area unless their travel was for an essential purpose.

There is no change for interstate freight transport services which will remain exempt.

The intent of the restrictions is to minimise social contact and non-essential travel to protect the health and safety of everyone in the community.

Toowoomba Chronicle

