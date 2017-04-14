Time at war inspires Warwick author

Navy veteran and Warwick mentor Sarah Turner is launching her new book on May 7.

WARWICK woman Sarah Turner has put her pain to paper to help other women around the world.

After serving in the Australia Navy, Sarah was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

She will officially launch her new book - A Goddess for All Seasons

"After my final year at Scots PGC, I joined the military,” she said.

"I was deployed to the Gulf War and served as a warfare officer and retired with PTSD.

""I'd come from a long line of veterans - my dad was a Vietnam Veteran and grandad was in the Second World War as well.

"That was the start of my own healing journey and I started mentoring and working with the RSL this book has grown from that.”

Sarah has become a yoga instructor and practises mindfulness and meditation, techniques she said helped her to cope with her own trauma.

She said after working on it for six months, her first book was a way to share her experience with other women.

"It's basically a guided journal for women to reconnect with their authentic selves,” Sarah said.

"It was quite complicated to write down the concepts.

"I think exposing your trauma - what many people could perceive as weakness and pain - is very confronting but also empowering and liberating.

"This is something that was born from my own pain and it's a lot of the same content I would work through with the people I see in person.”

Sarah said she opted for an independent Melbourne publisher to print the book, which she will launch early next month.

"It means the money stays in Australia and it's carbon neutral,” she said.

"It's also available in Europe and the US through Amazon which is exciting.

"I've just received my copy last week and I'll launch it properly at the Allora RSL on May 7.”

For more on Sarah and her work, go to dijolife.com