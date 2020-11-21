TIME BOMB: Inmate films Tik Tok inside detention centre

Serious security concerns continue to be raised about Cleveland Youth Detention Centre after a video of an inmate dancing inside the prison appeared on social media.

While guards and other inmates are being bashed on almost a daily basis, detainees appear to be living it up inside the centre, with the video showing the teen crim laughing and dancing in the clip uploaded to social media giant Tik Tok.

The growing list of security breaches has again raised questions about the centre and its effectiveness, with calls for new Youth Justice Minister Leanne Linard to come to Townsville to sort it out.

The video, believed to have been filmed this week and leaked from inside the centre, was shot on a mobile phone, which are strictly prohibited inside the walls.

An inmate has been filmed dancing to a viral Tik Tok trend, which has then been posted to social media.

Mobile phones are strictly banned at the detention centre, with prison officers forced to lock up their personal belongings before every shift, and visitors asked to hand in their things before visiting inmates.

A CYDC source told the Townsville Bulletin that the video was filmed from inside the centre, saying it would be a "major security breach" if the phone was smuggled in.

"He's showing no fear, and very cheekily doing the dance, highlighting the issues there," they said.

The video comes after CYDC sources lifted the lid on what goes on inside the walls, telling the Townsville Bulletin of daily assaults, fears of another potential riot and inmates talking about taking a female officer hostage.

The inmate can be seen dancing to a Tik Tok dance trend.

Last week, there were two major assaults where a staff member was bashed by a group of boys, and another officer was injured while trying to pry an inmate off a colleague, with another source telling the Bulletin that staff have had a "gutful".

The assaults across all of the region's correctional centres, including CYDC, had gone up 70 per cent in the last three years.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Youth Justice said there had been no security breach at the centre.

The department did not explain the reasons why they found there to be no breach, but said that the matter has been referred to Queensland Police.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit, which deals will all incidents reported from inside the centre, had no record of the incident yesterday afternoon.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as TIME BOMB: Inmate films Tik Tok inside centre