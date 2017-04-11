25°
Time to shine: Post-Debbie campaign to lure back tourists

Jeremy Pierce | 11th Apr 2017 5:23 AM

A MULTIMILLION-dollar campaign to help the Queensland tourism industry bounce back from Cyclone Debbie will be unveiled in Airlie Beach.

The $5 million joint-state and federal campaign will beam images of post-Debbie Queensland around the country in an effort to show potential visitors our tourist attractions are rebounding.

At the same time operators will launch their own rally for the tourism industry.
 

Julie Smith takes in the north Queensland sunset.
Julie Smith takes in the north Queensland sunset. Liam Kidston

For the rest of April, every cent from tours of the Bundaberg Rum distillery will be donated to a cyclone relief appeal, while P&O's Pacific Dawn will visit Airlie Beach on Thursday in a visit expected to inject $300,000 into the local economy.

Federal Tourism Minister Steve Ciobo will join his Queensland counterpart Kate Jones and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today in a tour of some of the state's worst-hit areas to announce the funding package, which includes contributions from Tourism Australia and Tourism and Events Queensland.

 

Ana Pestotnik and Alessandro Fici paddleboarding near Great Keppel Island Hideaway.
Ana Pestotnik and Alessandro Fici paddleboarding near Great Keppel Island Hideaway. Liam Kidston

Ms Palaszczuk said the campaign would boost operators hit by the cyclone.

"There's no doubt Queensland's tourism industry has felt the full force of Cyclone Debbie and the widespread flooding that followed," she said.

"But the industry is already getting back on its feet and this new marketing campaign will provide an extra push just in time for the Easter long weekend, ANZAC DAY and Labour Day.

"We want all Australians to know that taking a holiday in Queensland is one of the best ways to help our state to recover."

Mr Ciobo said it was important to rally behind those who depended on tourism.

"No matter what Mother Nature throws at them, our tourism operators bounce right back," he said.

"Through Tourism Australia, the Australian Government will be getting behind all those Queenslanders, especially those in the regions hardest hit by Cyclone Debbie, who rely on tourism for their livelihoods."

 

British travellers Katie Power, Beth Solloway and Alice Russell delight in the waters of Great Keppel Island.
British travellers Katie Power, Beth Solloway and Alice Russell delight in the waters of Great Keppel Island. Liam Kidston

Ms Jones said the campaign would use images taken after Cyclone Debbie.

"Operators in the affected areas have already started to reopen their doors and are ready to welcome visitors, including in the Whitsundays, which copped the brunt of Cyclone Debbie's force," she said.

P&O will send three cruise ships to Airlie Beach over the coming weeks, with 6000 passengers expected to inject close to $1 million into the economy. P&O will also donate to cyclone relief efforts.

Bundaberg Rum visitor experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said the company would donate all distillery tour ticket sales until April 30 to help.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie marketing tourism

