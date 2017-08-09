22°
Time to clean up your arms

Sean Teuma
| 9th Aug 2017 4:30 PM
TAKING IN FIREARMS: Downs Guns and Ammo co-owner Chris Thompson.
TAKING IN FIREARMS: Downs Guns and Ammo co-owner Chris Thompson.

AS THE national gun amnesty continues into its second month, police and registered gun dealers alike continue to report solid numbers of firearms being handed in to be registered.

The Courier Mail reported late last month that almost 3500 firearms had been handed in since the start of the amnesty, with 1371 unregistered and 10 stolen.

Guns Downs and Ammo is a local dealer accepting firearms, and co-owner Chris Thompson said numbers had been steady so far.

"There have been seven guns brought into the store so far.

"Two were to be re-registered and the other five were handed in for collection, with two of those having to be destroyed,'' Mrs Thompson said.

"One person handed in a war gun found in their father's shed.

"It was too old, and couldn't be used for parts, which was a real shame.

"They found it when packing, and couldn't do anything with it, so they saw a serial number and thought it was best to bring it in.”

Mrs Thompson said that it was best for guns to be brought in if there was no longer a use for them.

"Lots of people have them, with some just sitting there,” she said.

"In this instance it's best for people to bring them in, particularly to keep them out of the hands of thieves as well.

Ross Bartley has reported that his Bartley Rural Guns and Gear business has yet to see a gun being handed in for destruction.

"We've had a number of unregistered firearms that people have had attached to their licence,” Mr Bartley said.

"We're expecting it to pick up in the last month.

"If you give a person three months to pay a bill, more often than not they will wait until the last month to pay it.”

Firearms have sentimental value for some, but Mr Bartley said that these "trophies'' can prove costly.

"Back in the First World War, soldiers were permitted to bring home weapons as trophies,” he said.

"Now, you can be fined for being in possession of one if it isn't registered.”

John Vichie of his self-named firearms store said that most weapons were coming in to be registered.

"No guns of great significance have been handed in so far,” Mr Vichie said.

"Most have been day to day guns such as air rifles and shotguns.

"Registering firearms has been the most common form of action we've seen since the amnesty began, with around 80 so far. Only a handful have been actually handed in from owners.”

Mr Vichie said that people discovering guns in their house had resulted in the large number of firearms being brought into the store.

"The quality of firearms that we have seen so far hasn't been that great,” he said.

"A lot have been lying around in people's sheds, even one found in a dam.

"There's been a steady rate at which people have been coming in, without a great influx as such.

"The last amnesty was very busy on the last day, so we'll see what happens.”

The national gun amnesty will continue until the end of September. To hand in or register a gun, contact Downs Guns and Ammo on 46614222 or Bartley Rural Guns and Gear on 46613069.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  amnesty firearm amnesty national gun amnesty police

