Time to end the killings

PROMISING TALKS: Bruce McLeish is hopeful that meetings held on the Southern Downs last week will advance talks on government funding for fences.

THE sheep and wool industry is in a golden period, the only thing holding it back is the prevalence of wild dogs.

That is the opinion of Karara Wild Dog Group member Bruce McLeish, who attended the Mulgowan meeting for potential cluster and exclusion fencing.

Mr McLeish, who has 3000 merino wethers on Warahgai at Karara, said wild dogs had impacted his neighbours and himself.

"Neighbours of mine have regularly lost hundreds of sheep,” Mr McLeish said.

"My father, wife and I have lost thousands of sheep over the years.

"The worst was about nine years ago when we lost 420 wethers to just one dog.

"There's an obvious financial loss when that happens, but there is also a psychological pain that you feel.

"It's not pleasant at all to see sheep that you have nurtured being mauled to death by a wild dog.

"In Karara we have a group chat going with close to 120 members, and we keep each other informed of whether there is a wild dog about or of any other observations we see.”

The third-generation farmer said the benefits wouldn't just benefit those directly involved in the sheep and wool industry.

"Exclusion fencing is a win-win situation for the Southern Downs community,” he said.

"For every dollar spent there can be an earning of nearly triple that.

"There would be a flow on effect for the whole community.

"With lower numbers of sheep there's less shearing, not as much feed required, reductions in freighting and less staff required on properties.

"It is an industry that requires a lot of moving pieces, and one that works together with so many others.”

"Western Queensland has experienced growth as a result of their fencing, with landowners seeing an increase in up to $30 per acre in property values.”