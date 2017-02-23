'Time to move on' after council complaints probed: CEO

COMPLAINTS against the council's CEO and other staff were not upheld, an independent report has found.

A report into seven complaints made about the Southern Downs Regional Council CEO, manager of human resources and operational management team were not substantiated, according to the council.

The council has received an independent report into seven complaints which had been lodged against the parties.

Staff members and non-staff members were interviewed as part of the investigation, and the investigator determined none of the seven complaints were substantiated.

The council's CEO David Keenan said SDRC would work to further facilitate "a workplace environment free of bullying and intimidation”.

"In recent staff meetings employees have again been made aware of how to report bullying, harassment and other workplace issues,” Mr Keenan said.

"Additionally, staff were made aware of the use of Public Interest Disclosures and the role unions can have in reporting workplace issues, as well as the availability of the Employee Assistance Program should staff be experiencing personal issues.”

Mr Keenan said he would work with council staff to ensure productivity of their roles and responsibilities.

"The investigation has taken up significant financial and human resources,” he said.

"It is disappointing that aspects of the investigation were provided to the media, as this has impacted on the workplace.

"The investigation is completed and it is time to move on.”