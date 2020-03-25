TIME TO MOVE: Tips to keeping fit in isolation

TIME TO MOVE: Isolation doesn’t have to mean becoming unhealthy.

TIME TO MOVE: Isolation doesn’t have to mean becoming unhealthy.

ISOLATION and social distancing, the two most commonly used words in people’s vocabulary right now.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has led to drastic changes to the way in which we go about our day to day life.

Government directives have forced the closure of gyms and indoor sporting venues for the foreseeable future leaving fitness lovers without a place to work out.

While our gyms and sporting facilities might be shut, it doesn’t mean our health care routines have to go by the wayside.

Isolation can be a time to act on those New Year’s resolutions you’ve always said you would start but never found the motivation to follow through with.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED: Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich is hopeful her clients will be able to return to the gym soon.

Ironside Industry gym owner Diba Heinrich has encouraged those not able to use gym facilities “to keep a positive mindset and a healthy lifestyle”.

“You don’t have to change anything you are doing,” she said.

“Except, if you’re going to go for a run on the treadmill, why not go for a run outside instead.

“It’s just a matter of staying positive.”

Personal trainers across Warwick have taken to providing online workouts or virtual fitness classes to ensure those on a health kick can stay fit.

Annergised Group Fitness owner Anne Kane has been actively working on new ways to keep clients moving in isolation

“All of my clients have been great – people have been messaging me to see how I am and normally it’s the other way around,” she said.

“We want to keep our immune system healthy, that way if anyone got it, they’d be able to fight it.”

While age, fitness levels and previous injuries are all factors which need to be considered, Kane said there is always one exercise she recommends.

“Always squats – that’s what I tell my clients at least,” she said.

“Or plank.

“And for those who are more advanced any type of high intensity interval training – anything that will get the heart rate up.”

As for access to gym equipment, there are no excuses not to keep moving with common household items able to double as weights.

“It’s very simple, get a plastic bag and put tins of bean into them – anything that’s heavy,” she said.

“I personally think people should be doing weight training.

“It’s very important to keep the weights up, you don’t want to lose muscle mass.”

Here are some top tips to keeping fit (mentally and physically) during isolation:

1. Take a break

It’s very easy to spend the whole day inside. Take time for yourself to venture outdoors and into the fresh air – it’s amazing what it will do for your mental state.

2. Go for a walk/ run/ bike ride

There are no points for going the fastest or the furthest these days but taking time for yourself and getting your heart rate up is one way to stay fit.

3. Download a fitness app

While there are hundreds to choose from, there is sure to be one which works for you. For the price of your gym membership, you are able to unlock a world of home workouts and recipes to keep you on the straight and narrow during isolation.

4. Meditate

There are many benefits to meditation, and for some, it’s a time to unwind and disconnect from all which is happening in the world. It’s a time to reconnect with yourself and gather your thoughts- even if just for two minutes

5. Diet is key

Ah yes, does work from home have you constantly wondering what’s in the fridge? Well resisting the temptation to snack all day will keep you going on the fit and healthy lifestyle.