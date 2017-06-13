Time to say goodbye to sweet tooth

SHOCKING: There's nine teaspoons of sugar in every can of soft drink.

WINTER is the perfect time to let a breath of fresh air into your wellness routine.

In an effort to support those looking to make healthier choices, Southern Downs Regional Council is screening highly acclaimed documentary That Sugar Film in a number of local communities.

Starting with the free screenings in Allora yesterday, the travelling show will make its way to Stanthorpe today then be shown in Warwick tomorrow, Wallangarra on Thursday and Killarney on Friday.

Robyn Jordan from Healthy Inspirations and Dietflex will MC the screenings, sharing her extensive knowledge and expertise on nutrition and healthy eating.

Part of a wellness initiative called Winter is Coming, the program also features cooking classes at YMCA Camp at Leslie Dam on Friday.

Special offers from gyms, fitness providers and health and wellness practitioners will also be available throughout the region.

The program was devised in response to research released by the Australian Health Policy Collaboration, which revealed 73.6% of the adult population in Warwick is overweight or obese.

This is the highest rate of obesity in the state.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the program was an important part of boosting the health and wellbeing of Southern Downs residents.

"We know that eating well and being active contributes to better physical and mental health,” Cr Dobie said.

"I encourage everyone to enjoy the activities on offer and enjoy the benefits of better health.”

Screenings will begin at 5pm.

For more information visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.