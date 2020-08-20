Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS

A TINANA man has died in a tragic boating accident in Moreton Bay.

It is understood Darryl Francis, 75, was on the boat with his cousin when the boat capsized yesterday afternoon.

Mr Francis was a well-known Maryborough man who operated a mobile welding business before he retired.

Police were notified of the overturned vessel by a passing boat just after 1pm.

The crew from the passing boat rescued a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man from the water and started first aid prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He could not be revived and died on scene a short time later.

Mr Francis was flown to hospital where he later died.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

