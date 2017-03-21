Tiny tot set to make a big impact at show

TINY CHAMPION: Bridgit Evans and her pony Lily will compete in the Warwick Show equestrian events on Friday.

BRIDGIT Evans entered the Warwick Show arena last year full of confidence and ready to impress the crowd. Age wasn't going to stop the plucky three-year-old taking on the big kids and coming out a champion in the equestrian events.

Proud mother Nicola Beggs is brimming with pride as Bridget prepares to compete in the girl rider events again on Friday.

"She's very competitive and has a strong bond with her pony Lily and they both really enjoy taking part in the show events,” Ms Beggs said.

"I am a bit of a nervous mother so I prefer not to watch, particularly when Bridgit is yelling out that she wants to go faster in the barrel races.”

Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson said he believed Bridget was one of the show's youngest equestrian competitors.

"We have a lot of young entrants in the equestrian events, particularly children from farms, and as long as it is safe for them to compete, the show is thrilled to see see them enter, Mr Wilson said.

"Friday is the local day where we encourage the younger riders to be involved, as Saturday is when older, more experienced riders come from Brisbane to compete.”

Boy and girl riders can be led by a parent or ride unassisted in their competitions and Bridgit said this would be her last year having her dad run around the arena. Lily could also be about to be upgraded.

"It could soon be time for Bridget to be riding something bigger than nine hands but at the moment she is having a lot of fun with Lily,” Ms Beggs said.