TIPS & TRICKS: How to make the most of staying at home

FAMILY TIME: Families who have quarintineed together are finding the joy in having a meal together and spending quality time with each other.

LIKE many people on the Southern Downs, quarantine is a new normal that is taking a while to get used to.

But rather than focus on the negatives, why not look on the bright side and see what others are doing to enjoy isolation:

Get crafty

WHETHER it’s knitting, drawing or even potting, people have turned their hands towards crafts for the first time in their lives.

Warwick artist Louise Tait said she had been overwhelmed by the number of people reaching out interested in online workshops.

“It emphasises the importance of art and mental health,” she said.

“Now that we’re thrown into lockdown, we’re turning towards art in this time of isolation to give us something to do.”

While you could create alone, it was also a chance for some quality family time.

“What better time to get together and do a project,” Ms Tait said.

Get out in your backyard

THANKS to early 2020 rain, backyards were now perfectly primed for produce and plants.

Warwick resident Teilah Skye-McKelvey was using the time to go outdoors with her kids as well as get some much-needed alone time.

“The kids and I have always tried to grow veggies but stopped because of water restrictions and the drought,” she said.

“But I’m a firm believer of putting your feet on the ground to get grounded

“I think it’s important to try to do if you can, especially at the moment if you’re feeling overwhelmed.”

Getting in seedlings before winter frost also had an unexpected benefit for panic buyers.

“Maybe because people have got more time on their hands they’ll be more conscious of sustainability and self sufficiency,” she said.

Learn some new skills

FOR some, the chance to take a break from work is letting them learn new skills and study.

Paola Cabezas was using the time to do some tertiary study alongside her daughter for the first time in her life.

“It’s a time to be productive in whatever way you can,” she said.

Other residents also chimed in that now was the perfect chance for closed business to up-date their skills in anticipation for reopening.

Spend time with family

NOTHING reflected a changing attitude more than Easter this year, according to Warwick Uniting Church Reverend Ansie Liebenberg.

With families connecting using technology to connect, a family get-together had never been easier.

Reverend Liebenberg said she was “proud” of how families were going the next mile to connect in trying times.

“You can see families have taken extra care with their elderly and vulnerable to make sure they're supported and check in,” she said.

“The excuse is you’re always too busy but now we can pay attention to things around the homes and you’re seeing families sit downs and have wonderful meals together.

“It’s wake-up call for some people who are discovering those important things that make life worth living.”