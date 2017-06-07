Tips for Warwick residents looking into housing market

RESIDENTS looking to break into the Warwick housing market are invited to a seminar this evening.

RESIDENTS looking to break into the Warwick housing market are invited to a seminar this evening.

The event is being hosted by Warwick Suncorp Bank manager Gary Kelly and will be held at the Suncorp branch next to the Warwick Town Hall from 6pm to 7pm.

The evening will include information from local market manager Tony Somerfield, area manager Amelia Dobson, the Warwick branch team and a solicitor and will focus on how to purchase a home in the current market.

Mr Kelly said the evening would be informative.

"It's easy to break into the market when you have the right strategies in place," he said.

To grab a spot email Gary Kelly on gary.kelly@suncorp.com.au or call 4661 6022.