Tireless efforts for a beautiful Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 27th Mar 2017 4:00 PM
MOVER SHAKER: Graham Buchner at home, getting ready for his next project.
MOVER SHAKER: Graham Buchner at home, getting ready for his next project.

OVER the years Graham Buchner has become a well-known and respected figure among the Warwick community.

Firstly in business circles and later, for his tireless charitable and community conscious efforts.

That culminated this year when Mr Buchner was awarded our Citizen of the Year at Australia Day celebrations in January.

Mr Buchner was born in Henty, between Wagga Wagga and Albury, in New South Wales in the years before World War II and attended school in Ryan before moving with his family to Narromine.

Mr Buchner said his father wanted to try his hand at farming.

"The first year was a shocking drought,” he said.

"The second year, we were just about to harvest and a huge hail storm wiped the crop out.

"So Dad went north, looking for something different and when I was about 15 he bought a cattle farm at Sladevale, on the northern outskirts of Warwick and the whole family moved up.”

Mr Buchner worked in a number of jobs after finishing school and at one point was the youngest person in New South Wales with a truck licence.

Mr Buchner said he was offered a job at Atlantic Oil Company (Esso) and with wife Margaret, moved back to Warwick in the 1960s.

"Eventually I partnered up with Tom Redmond and we took over the Esso depot in 1964,” he said.

"It was up on the hill near the Defiance mill and Crisps depot.

"In 1970 I bought Tom out of the business and the company started to evolve from there.”

Mr Buchner said he sold the Esso side of the business in 1980 and concentrated his efforts on the transport side before changing the name to Warwick Freighters and Ag Services in 1984.

"Pursehouse Rural approached me to buy the business at one point, but it wasn't time,” he said.

"A few years later, in 2013, they tried again and I sold up then.”

Mr Buchner is the founder of the Warwick Cleanup Group, and said the idea stemmed from his visits to Leslie Park with his granddaughter.

"She'd play on the swings and I'd walk the park and pick up rubbish,” he said.

"I have a real hate for litter, there's no need for it.

"Everywhere I go I try to leave in a better state than I found it.”

At the height of the group's activity, they were cleaning 62kms of roadway, across all nine entrances to Warwick.

"It's all about making that first impression of town a good one and I'm going to continue to do that as long as I can.”

Warwick Daily News
