‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event
WINE, great food and company — there’s no better place to spend the silly season than in the Granite Belt, especially with this jam-packed events calendar.
While the Stanthorpe Beats and Eats have been cancelled for another year, there’s still plenty you can catch before January rolls around.
Here are the top finds:
CHAMBER CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
After a year of business hardships, Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce are celebrating in style with this Little Larder lunch.
The day will also celebrate the launch of the new Chamber website.
To book tickets, head here.
COST: $15—35
WHEN: Tomorrow, 6—9pm
WHERE: The Little Larder Stanthorpe, 19 Railway St
STANTHORPE CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Rock along to Jingle Bells or Silent Night with a family favourite, Carols in the Park.
Almost canned due to coronavirus, the Southern Downs Regional Council event is back with a bang this weekend.
COST: Free entry
WHEN: Friday, from 6.30pm
WHERE: Weeroona Park
FAMILY FUN DAY
Head down and check what’s on show at the Granite Belt’s famous Christmas farm.
From meeting Santa, to picking out a tree, to playing with Santa’s helpers, families have endless opportunities for festive fun with this day out.
No bookings needed.
COST: Free entry
WHEN: Saturday, 10am — 2pm
WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd
CHRISTMAS MARKET
The Alpaca Arts Collective will be showing off its artists’ wares this weekend.
For a handmade stocking filler, go check out what is in stock.
COST: Free entry, bring spending money
WHEN: Saturday, 8am — 3pm
WHERE: 117 Granite Belt Dr, The Summit
MARKETS IN THE MOUNTAINS
Still needing to buy the perfect gift for that special someone? Lucky for you there are two upcoming December Markets in the Mountains events, perfect for a crafty find.
Featuring artisans and more from across the Granite Belt, this a must for all ages.
COST: Free entry
WHEN: December 13 and 20, 8am — noon
WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds, 8 High St
GOURMET LUNCH ‘NIPS & NOSH’
A food and wine pairing experience, this is the perfect option for a more refined end of year celebration.
The beautiful five-course menu will be prepared by an international chef paired with five Heritage Estate Wines.
For more information, head here.
COST: $33
WHEN: December 18, 11am or December 20, 4pm
WHERE: Heritage Estate Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr