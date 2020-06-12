Titans face battle to keep in-form skipper Proctor

Proctor has been in good form for the Titans. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

THE TITANS are fighting to retain Kevin Proctor with four clubs, including two from the English Super League, launching a poaching bid for the veteran Gold Coast skipper.

The Courier-Mail has revealed the off-contract Proctor is a man in demand and has put negotiations with the Titans on hold ahead of Saturday's clash with South Sydney at Bankwest Stadium.

The Titans' most experienced player with 244 top-grade appearances, Proctor has fielded interest from NRL rivals Wests Tigers and Canterbury and Super League clubs St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

While Proctor has come under fire at times for failing to replicate the form he showed at former club Melbourne, the 31-year-old is the Titans' only premiership player and the embattled club cannot afford to lose his big-game experience.

St Helens and French club Catalans are circling Proctor and the Kiwi Test backrower admits he is weighing up whether to pursue a new experience in Super League or sign a contract extension with the Titans.

"I'll be honest, I wouldn't mind going overseas at some stage in my career," Proctor said.

"It's been appealing to me for a couple of years.

"I would like to be a part of the Titans moving forward, the club is heading in the right direction, we've got everything we need in the club facility-wise and we have more stability behind the scenes.

"I want to see the world and do some travel and enjoy another challenge. It would be hard leaving my family and friends but I always plan to end up on the Gold Coast. When I retire, the Gold Coast will always be here and it's where I will live.

"I will see how my body is holding up. I might do one more deal with the Titans and then go overseas or I might go earlier.

"It depends how I'm feeling. At the moment, mentally and physically, everything is going really well."

Coming off-contract can be an unnerving experience for younger NRL players, but Proctor is not stressing about his future.

The fuzzy-haired forward says putting talks with the Titans on ice is not a sign he is wavering in his commitment to the club, insisting he is more concerned with hauling the Coast out of the bottom four.

"It's my job to lead the group with my actions at training and on the field," the 22-Test New Zealand star said.

"This may mean putting my personal circumstances to one side for now as I focus on the team, but I feel it's the right thing to do at this point in time.

"The fact is we need to work harder as a group."

After three consecutive losses, new Titans coach Justin Holbrook finally broke through in last week's epic 28-23 defeat of the Tigers.

Proctor is relishing the Holbrook regime.

"Justin is unreal," he said. "Justin has instilled a new work ethic in the club and it's paying off, I'm excited about the rest of the year ahead."

