Today is the best day of winter, here's why

Tanya Westthorp | 21st Jun 2017 10:21 AM
We're starting our run back towards the summertime.
We're starting our run back towards the summertime.

HALLELUJAH! After today we'll emerge from the depths of winter and march back toward the long, sunny warm days Queensland is so well known for.

Be prepared for today to be exceptionally short though, it's the Winter solstice, meaning it is the shortest day of the year.

The sun will rise at a very late 6.37am and set at the very early time of 4.58pm today, giving us only 10 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight.

It'll be tough rising out of bed for the next month or so with the sun not creeping above the horizon until after 6.30am.

Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said it coincides with morning temperatures generally plummeting to the low single digits.

From today, the sun will start to go down later and it won't be long until it is back rising at the ungodly hour of 4.45am.
 

From today the sun will set later and start rising earlier.
From today the sun will set later and start rising earlier.

Here's what we've got to look forward to:

- On July 29 the sun will start rising earlier - breaking that 6.30am mark. It'll go down at 5.15pm

- By August 31, sunrise will be 6.01am and sunset at 5.32pm

- There'll be more than 12 hours of sunlight by September 27 when the sun rises at 5.30am and sets at 5.44pm

- By October 25, the birds will be chirping by 5am and the sun will go down at 6pm giving us 13 beautiful hours of sunlight

- The sun will rise the earliest all year on November 30 when it wakes us at 4.41am

- Winter will seem like a distant memory by the time the longest day of the year rolls around on December 22 when the sun rises at 4.47am and sets at 6.42pm.

