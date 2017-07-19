14°
News

Today films live in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Jul 2017 10:29 AM Updated: 11:40 AM

Today weather reporter Natalia Cooper with Lisa Burgess and Louis van Slobbe and their magnificent yarn-bombed Kombi and caravan.
Today weather reporter Natalia Cooper with Lisa Burgess and Louis van Slobbe and their magnificent yarn-bombed Kombi and caravan. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Warwick CBD buzzed with excitement this morning as the popular Channel Nine morning program Today came to town to broadcast their live weather reports.

Crowds of locals turned out in their finest knitwear to support the occasion, all keen to showcase Warwick and hopefully get their faces on national TV.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Today weather reporter Natalia Cooper said she was thrilled to be in Warwick.

"It's my first time here," she said.

"And I've been loving every minute of it so far.

"The crowds have been great, everyone is so friendly.

"It's been quite chilly but I've been loaded up with a beanie and a scarf so I'm fine."

Ms Cooper said her team were always on the lookout for festivals to visit for their lilve weather crosses.

"Queensland has so many great festivals," she said.

"When we heard about Jumpers and Jazz, we had to make sure we came along.

"It's such a fun idea and so quirky."

Ms Cooper said she had an amazing job.

"I get to travel the country, see so many different place and meet thousands of amazing people," she said.

"I make sure I have a good time and hopefully make people smile along the way.

"Live TV is great fun, you have to think on your feet, but it's easy when you come to a place like this where there's so much cool stuff going on."

Festival fan Sita Mulliss and son Joshua got up early to be part of the live crowd.

"My husband is a jazz musician and we wanted to come along and support the town and the festival," she said.

"I watch the show every day so it was great to see how it all happens live.

"It was nice to meet Natalia after seeing her work on TV, she is so lovely and very supportive of the festival and the town."

Sita's son Joshua loved his morning in the spotlight.

"It's not my first time on TV," he said.

"I was interviewed by WIN TV during the last floods.

"But it's been a lot of fun and I waved at the cameras and held up a sign."

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the live crosses had been great.

"Natalia has done a great job this morning," she said.

"She works the crowd so well and has been spruiking the festival magnificently.

"She drove the yarn-bombed buggy around and let a couple of our volunteers yarn-bomb her to close the filming this morning.

"We had some great crowds early this morning and it's all been a great advertisement for Jumpers and Jazz and the town."

The lives crosses began at 6am and concluded with a segment at the art gallery at 8.30am.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz 2017 today show warwick

South-east Qld temps to drop to 2 degrees

South-east Qld temps to drop to 2 degrees

FROST and bitterly cold mornings are on the cards for southeast Queensland as temperatures tumble to as low as 6C this week.

Vietnamese cuisine wait is over

NEW BEGINNING: Honey Hope Kim, Bless Kim, Holy Ko, Paul Kim and Heidi Adams of the Vit Wrap and Roll team.

Rose City Shoppingworld's newest addition unveiled to the public.

Steinohrt Flannery Cup this Sunday

FOOTY FEVER: The Junior Gremlins will be hosting the Steinohrt Flannery Cup on Sunday.

Steinohrt Flannery Cup this Sunday

Southern Downs Relay for Life runs into trouble

READY TO RELAY: Warwick Relay for Life chairman Mikey Dwan and committee members Millie Hauff and Neil Meiklejohn are ready to get in the Flower Power spirit for today's big event. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News

Local branch forced to can 2017 event

Local Partners

Artists of all ages paint the town red

With artists ranging from their teens to people in their eighties, Art @ St Mark's is a showcase for everyone.

No rest for gardens during winter event

IN BLOOM: Expect plenty of colour and garden goodies at the Winter Extravaganza.

Winter Garden Extravaganza adds to the colour of J & J.

Gala day for Redbacks on Saturday at WCU Oval

BACK AT HOME: Warwick Redbacks' Alex Cutmore (left) is part of the Redbacks team ready to play at Warwick Credit Union Oval on Saturday against Dalby Swans.

Redbacks to go for gold on Saturday

Busy three day for Warwick Wolves football

Declan Clegg in possession in Warwick junior football premier fixtures on Saturday.

Major football carnival on at weekend

Jumpers and Jazz adds to Belle Vue vibrancy

JUMPING INTO GEAR: Belle Vue's Eliza McNicol with Rosie and Mark Favero.

How Jumpers and Jazz adds character to a popular cafe.

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Joining Rural Blocks

0 L Mauch Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 180,000

YANGAN - On a gravel road is a 14.967 Ha or 37 Acres property on 2 titles fronting Swan Creek. just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

On Bitumen Road

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $180,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen and the other gravel, is a property of 7.284 Ha or 18 acres that has power at the road and is fully stock fenced. Owners is...

Choice Rural Blocks

0 Strudwick Road, Yangan 4371

Rural 0 0 $ 350,000

YANGAN - On 2 roads, one bitumen the other gravel, is a property on 3 titles fronting Swan Creek. Just a few acres of cultivation to provide extra feed for stock...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 399,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $310,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

Lifestyle Acreage

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 105,000

Your dream can be a reality! Almost 9 acres at Elbow Valley with mountain and river views. Rural fencing, all weather gravel road, clumps of established gums for...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living