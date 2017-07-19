Today films live in Warwick

Today weather reporter Natalia Cooper with Lisa Burgess and Louis van Slobbe and their magnificent yarn-bombed Kombi and caravan.

THE Warwick CBD buzzed with excitement this morning as the popular Channel Nine morning program Today came to town to broadcast their live weather reports.

Crowds of locals turned out in their finest knitwear to support the occasion, all keen to showcase Warwick and hopefully get their faces on national TV.

Today weather reporter Natalia Cooper said she was thrilled to be in Warwick.

"It's my first time here," she said.

"And I've been loving every minute of it so far.

"The crowds have been great, everyone is so friendly.

"It's been quite chilly but I've been loaded up with a beanie and a scarf so I'm fine."

Ms Cooper said her team were always on the lookout for festivals to visit for their lilve weather crosses.

"Queensland has so many great festivals," she said.

"When we heard about Jumpers and Jazz, we had to make sure we came along.

"It's such a fun idea and so quirky."

Ms Cooper said she had an amazing job.

"I get to travel the country, see so many different place and meet thousands of amazing people," she said.

"I make sure I have a good time and hopefully make people smile along the way.

"Live TV is great fun, you have to think on your feet, but it's easy when you come to a place like this where there's so much cool stuff going on."

Festival fan Sita Mulliss and son Joshua got up early to be part of the live crowd.

"My husband is a jazz musician and we wanted to come along and support the town and the festival," she said.

"I watch the show every day so it was great to see how it all happens live.

"It was nice to meet Natalia after seeing her work on TV, she is so lovely and very supportive of the festival and the town."

Sita's son Joshua loved his morning in the spotlight.

"It's not my first time on TV," he said.

"I was interviewed by WIN TV during the last floods.

"But it's been a lot of fun and I waved at the cameras and held up a sign."

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the live crosses had been great.

"Natalia has done a great job this morning," she said.

"She works the crowd so well and has been spruiking the festival magnificently.

"She drove the yarn-bombed buggy around and let a couple of our volunteers yarn-bomb her to close the filming this morning.

"We had some great crowds early this morning and it's all been a great advertisement for Jumpers and Jazz and the town."

The lives crosses began at 6am and concluded with a segment at the art gallery at 8.30am.