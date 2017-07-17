Today is coming to Warwick and they want you

ON SCREEN: Coffs Harbour provided the backdrop to Natalia Cooper's weather reports broadcast across the nation on the Today Show on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

NATIONAL breakfast program Today is coming to town Wednesday and is looking for Warwick faces to put on TV.

They couldn't have picked a better day either, as Warwick is forecast to have its coldest day this year.

Starting with a very chilly minimum of four degrees, the mercury is set to rise to only 14 degrees, our lowest maximum this year.

Natalia and the Today crew will be doing their live weather crosses from Palmerin St Wednesday morning ahead of the 2017 Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival, which begins on Thursday.

Jumpers and Jazz Festival organisers have put the call out to make sure a crowd of people wearing their finest winter woollies will be on hand to form a colourful live crowd.

Residents are asked to be ready outside the Warwick Town Hall from 5.45am and tree jumper artists are also asked to come along and be part of the fun.

Those setting up trees from 6am could also find themselves on TV.

Wednesday will signal the start of a cold snap.

Thursday will drop again to zero degrees with a top of 16 and Friday will be colder still with a freezing -2 start rising to 18 throughout the day.

There's also a 5% chance of rain on Friday, so it could be the best chance the Southern Downs has had this year of seeing snow, but forecasters aren't holding their breath.

The coming weekend will see minimums rise again with beautiful sunny days in the low 20s as the crowds flock to town to celebrate and enjoy the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival.

It will be so warm that jumpers may not even be necessary - and to think two years ago this week it was snowing in Stanthorpe.

Last year around this time it was the same story - sleet and snow in northern NSW, freezing temperatures and massive frosts.