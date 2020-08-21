Today show hosts unload over AFL flag ban

Channel 9’s Brooke Boney and Karl Stefanovic have dared a company blocking the use of the Aboriginal flag in footy to sue them.

The AFL's Indigenous Round will be without the Aboriginal flag in a move that has caused widespread backlash.

Apparel company WAM Clothing purchased the copyright licence to the Aboriginal flag design in 2018 and charges fees for its use. The AFL opted to not display the flag on any guernseys or display it in the centre circle.

The issue has come under fire from players, media commentators and former politicians who have called for the government to step in and resolve the matter.

The business has sent cease and desist letters to Aboriginal-owned clothing businesses and the AFL has been denied permission to use the flag in this weekend's Indigenous round, sparking outrage around the country.

Fans are being encouraged to bring their own flags to games this weekend to show their support for Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round.

Today Show reporter Brooke Boney couldn't believe the flag was being blocked from being used by the league.

Collingwood’s Brodie Grundy wearing a Free the Flag shirt.

"This company that we have to look at are WAM, they're sending cease and desist orders to Aboriginal organisations and footy teams not to use the flag," Boney said.

"This is a flag that is a symbol of our pride, of our culture, of our struggle, of everything that it means to be Aboriginal and these guys are making money from it.

"I know how much this round of footy means to Indigenous footy players. My mates Goodesy and Mickey O, to deny them of that is actually just disgusting.

"If I had an Aboriginal flag T-shirt I would be wearing it and saying WAM, sue me and I encourage all of you going to the footy this weekend to do the same."

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic backed up Boney's plea and said the company can sue him if people wear the flag.

"I can't see how they can possibly explain it or keep sending cease and desist letters. If the people vote with their feet and they wear the flag with pride, sue me," Stefanovic said.

Fellow host Ally Langdon believes people should boycott the company for the move but believes it's also an opportunity for them to do the right thing.

"Do you then say to people boycott this company. Why support a company that does something like this," she said.

"This is an opportunity for WAM to do the right thing and say, here is the flag, it's yours."

Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round commences on Friday with the Gold Coast Suns taking on Carlton at TIO Stadium in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Today show hosts unload over AFL ban