Toddler airlifted after foot partially amputated by mower

RACQ LifeFlight was called to Stanthorpe after a young boy suffered a foot injury when he fell from a ride-on mower.

A FOUR-year-old boy from a property near Wallangarra was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after falling from a ride-on lawn mower and suffering a foot injury.

The accident happened on a property on the New South Wales side of the border.

Stanthorpe Ambulance was called to the scene at 12.58pm Saturday and had the boy at Stanthorpe Hospital just after 2pm.

A RACQ LifeFlight chopper was tasked from Brisbane at 1.30pm and arrived at the hospital soon after the ambulance to airlift the boy and his mother to Lake Cilento Hospital.

"The boy had his right foot partially amputated when he fell from the ride-on mower. He was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition,” a RACQ LifeFlight spokesman said.