Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Toddler critical following near drowning

by Kyle Wisniewski
21st Dec 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A near drowning on the Gold Coast has resulted in a toddler being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit went to the scene off SeaWorld Drive to treat the young girl.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital following the incident at 4:55pm today in a serious condition.

The event follows a lifeguard finding the body of Brisbane resident Alvin Prasad on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning after he went missing during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


Originally published as Toddler critical following near drowning

More Stories

editors picks near-drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSITIVE STEPS: Netball shoots into new year with hope

        Premium Content POSITIVE STEPS: Netball shoots into new year with hope

        News 150K+ funding kickstarted as the association leaps into a much-needed revamps.

        Rifles in hands of criminals after thieves ransack Downs farm

        Premium Content Rifles in hands of criminals after thieves ransack Downs...

        News A family was enjoying its Christmas holiday when thieves stole more than $50,000 in...

        Solar panel catches fire on Warwick house

        Premium Content Solar panel catches fire on Warwick house

        News Smoke was seen coming from the house on a major Warwick road.

        ‘80,000 STRIKES’: Heavy rains, intense lightning lashes Warwick

        Premium Content ‘80,000 STRIKES’: Heavy rains, intense lightning lashes...

        News Severe storms hit the Southern Downs overnight with localised flooding reported and...