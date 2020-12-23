Menu
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
Toddler serious after near-drowning at popular swim area

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 5:38 PM
A toddler is in a serious condition after being been pulled from the water in South Bank.

Paramedics were called to a near-drowning off Little Stanley St at 4.14pm where a young child was pulled from the water.

Critical care paramedics are working to stabilise the toddler, who is reportedly awake and breathing but is in a serious condition.

It is understood once stabilised the child will be taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Originally published as Toddler serious after South Bank near-drowning

