Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Toddler’s family wins border battle

by Staff writers
24th Aug 2020 5:01 AM

 

A Queensland family have won a battle to return home after their two year old daughter underwent life saving open heart surgery in a Sydney hospital.

Luella Gilliland recently underwent the major operation at Westmead Children's Hospital, however her parents have been in a battle to get her home after the operation, they told 9 News.

Luella's mum and dad had their application to quarantine in their home instead of a hotel rejected by the Queensland government twice.

"We pose zero risk to the community, you know," Laurren Gilliland said. "Once we drive over that border, we'll be going straight home and we won't be having any contact with anybody for two weeks."

The Queensland Government gave the family the exemption late on Sunday afternoon, after a social media campaign drove political pressure. The family are now due to leave Ronald McDonald House in Sydney on Wednesday.

Ben Gilliland said any parent whose child has needed hospital care would know it's a "long journey and none of it's easy".

It comes as Australia passed a grim milestone on Sunday with the national death toll passing 500. 

Victoria reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while NSW reported four, Queensland reported two and Western Australia and South Australia reported one case each.

Lauren Gilliland with Luella. Picture: Channel 9
Lauren Gilliland with Luella. Picture: Channel 9

Toddler's family wins border battle

A Queensland family have won a battle to return home after their two year old daughter underwent life saving open heart surgery in a Sydney hospital.

Luella Gilliland recently underwent the major operation at Westmead Children's Hospital, however her parents have been in a battle to get her home after the operation, they told 9 News.

Luella's mum and dad had their application to quarantine in their home instead of a hotel rejected by the Queensland government twice.

"We pose zero risk to the community, you know," Laurren Gilliland said. "Once we drive over that border, we'll be going straight home and we won't be having any contact with anybody for two weeks."

The Queensland Government gave the family the exemption late on Sunday afternoon, after a social media campaign drove political pressure. The family are now due to leave Ronald McDonald House in Sydney on Wednesday.

Ben Gilliland said any parent whose child has needed hospital care would know it's a "long journey and none of it'

Originally published as Toddler's family wins border battle

More Stories

Show More
border coronavirus editors picks new south wales queensland border

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New foodie venture to hone in on standing out

        Premium Content New foodie venture to hone in on standing out

        News Warwick food van hopes to ‘kill it’ with this unique eat.

        EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Premium Content EVERY SUBURB: How many pets your area has adopted

        Pets & Animals How does your suburb compare when it comes to adopting pets

        Push for Warwick support to keep market producers viable

        Premium Content Push for Warwick support to keep market producers viable

        Whats On GALLERY: Find out how you can do your part to help out our region’s small...

        WIND, HAIL AND MORE: 24 hours in Warwick weather

        Premium Content WIND, HAIL AND MORE: 24 hours in Warwick weather

        Weather Cool burst on the way as freezing winds hit the Rose City.