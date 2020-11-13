Tomic steps out with OnlyFans flame

Bernard Tomic isn't worried about having not stepped foot on a tennis court for a long time - the Aussie tennis bad boy is preoccupied with his new flame.

An upload to Instagram on Thursday showed Tomic alongside Vanessa Sierra, kissing her on the cheek.

Sierra made a name for herself during the 2019 television series of Love Island, before turning her attention to the adult subscription site OnlyFans.

The video was uploaded to Sierra's Instagram Stories with white love hearts floating across the screen.

The affectionate post is vastly different to the usual uploads on Sierra's Instagram which normally sees her in bikinis and promoting her OnlyFans account.

The upload however did cause quite a stir among Sierra's 725,000 followers with many caught off guard by the new relationship.

Sierra was in an on/off relationship with Luke Erwin, the man she launched her OnlyFans page with earlier this year.

The pair reportedly split in July, before getting back together in August only for them to call it off with Sierra uploading a video in mid-October with the caption: "We broke up ages ago but here's the footage of me catching him out. Also locked him out of the website so I can post with my new man."

An upload on her second Instagram account showed the pair happily together doing an Instagram giveaway. But she was quick to put fans in their place about her relationship status after the video alongside Tomic.

Vanessa Sierra clears the air

Tomic first made an appearance on her Instagram pages when she uploaded an image of a large group of girls in their pyjamas with Tomic standing in the background.

Tomic, 28, has seen his tennis career fall off a cliff in recent years with the Aussie falling to number 224 in the world rankings.

His last time on the court came back in March during the ATP Challenger Tour in Monterrey, Mexico where he was beaten in the round of 16 be fellow Aussie Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4.

He travelled from Mexico to Miami for the Miami Open, only for the event to be cancelled. His trip was made even worse when he was forced into isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He faced heavy scrutiny earlier in the year when he was once again called out for tanking during a grim moment in qualifying for the Delray Beach Open, Tomic lost the match in only 53 minutes.

