20°
News

Tony Abbott salvo: “Islamophobia hasn’t killed anyone"

Claire Bickers, Andrew Jefferson, News Corp Australia Network | 5th Jun 2017 12:15 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TONY Abbott has slammed officials who claim Islamophobia is almost as big a problem as terrorism while calling for the "strongest possible response" to the latest attacks in London.

The former Prime Minister has called for specialist military commandos to lead major counter-terror operations with more shoot-to-kill powers.

Today he called the attack, which has so far claimed seven lives, the latest "atrocity in a long line of Islamist atrocities against the west".

"My thoughts are that we've got to avoid any spirit of surrender, any spirit of defeatism," Mr Abbott said.

"All too often in officialdoms' ranks there is this notion that Islamophobia is almost as big a problem as Islamist terrorism," he said.

"Well Islamophobia hasn't killed anyone, Islamist terrorism has now killed tens of thousands of people.

"That's why it's absolutely critical that there be the strongest possible response at every level."

Mr Abbott, who put a commando regiment on standby during the December 2014 Lindt cafe siege, is one of several Liberal MPs pushing for the Defence Act to be amended.

"In the case of multiple or complex terrorist incidents, as soon as that is established, the military should become the lead agency in terms of the operations," Mr Abbott told The Australian on Monday.

He said too many senior members of state police forces were concerned about "political correctness" and community backlash during terror incidents.

But attacks, where people "have come to kill us", should be dealt with as quickly as possible.

Tony Abbott says terror incidents must be dealt with as quickly as possible with ‘shoot to kill’ powers. Picture: Kym Smith
Tony Abbott says terror incidents must be dealt with as quickly as possible with ‘shoot to kill’ powers. Picture: Kym Smith

He called for "shoot to kill" powers to be a priority.

"The tragic reality is that there are people even in countries like ours who want to do us harm," he told reporters in Ballarat today.

"Obviously the police are the first responders - that's only right and proper - but if there is a complex terrorism situation it's fitting that the military then become the lead agency," Mr Abbott said.

"This is something that I think that the Prime Minister and the Premiers need to talk about urgently at the next meeting of COAG.

"I think it is important that in the senior echelons of command, that there be an appropriate understanding of the Islamist mindset and the fact that these people have this death to the infidel approach.

"Such sieges are almost inevitably going to end badly so the sooner they're ended by the police or other agencies, the better."

"We are wonderfully decent, generous and welcoming societies and that should never change but we cannot tolerate the intolerant.

"We cannot tolerate people who wish us very, very serious harm."

Chairman of the joint foreign affairs and defence committee, Liberal Senator David Fawcett, said he would like to see the military be the primary responder in a terrorist incident.

"If a 'high-risk incident' develops into a siege or hostage event, the force best equipped to deal with the threat must be deployed in a timely manner," he said.

The existing law, which requires a state or territory government to request assistance, unnecessarily delays deployment of the most effective force to deal with the threat, he said.

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, a former SAS commander and now the chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, has also backed the call.

He told the publication most terror incidents were over in about 15 minutes but hostage situations, where terrorists were threatening to kill citizens, should automatically trigger military engagement.

"Their sole purpose is to kill the terrorist to save the lives of the hostages and so their whole operational culture is driven towards the surgical application of lethal force to that end," Mr Hastie said.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the idea was already under review following the Lindt cafe siege.

"The issue of defence support in national counter-terrorism arrangements is already being considered," she told ABC radio.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks islam tony abbott

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Tasman low to bring rain, cold to east coast

Tasman low to bring rain, cold to east coast

PARTS of the East Coast are set for a soggy first full week of winter with downpours leading to the wettest weather in as much as two months.

Glengallan Homestead Markets start the new season

AT THE MARKETS: (From left) Noel Tillack, Amber, Sandi and Ashley Petersen and Dawn Tillack at the quarterly Glengallan Homestead Markets.

Strong support for quarterly markets at Glengallan

Man arrested on four warrants

Police executed the warrants.

Warwick area man in watchhouse on warrants

Prime mover destroys guard rail as it careers off road

CRASH: The aftermath of a truck full of canned food that caught fire on the Cunningham Hwy, just past Freestone Creek.

B double ripped down 50m of guard rail and its load caught fire

Local Partners

Glengallan Homestead Markets start the new season

Strong support for quarterly markets at Glengallan Homestead

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

Short circuit racing on at Morgan Park

Ken Bankin in action in a past Short Circuit Motor Sport Association meeting at Morgan Park Raceway. Racing is on again this weekend.

Short circuit association has three meetings at Morgan Park in 2017

Redbacks aim high in Darling Downs Aussie rules

BATTLING: Jake Peasnell, for Warwick Redbacks, and Jacob Porter, for Highfields Lions, in a battle for the ball last season. Peasnell will play in Dalby today.

Warwick team keen to keep winning in game in Dalby

Warwick to host girls' football carnival on Sunday

Maddi Duff plays for Warwick this season.

Wolves boys enjoy outstanding season in zone

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Close to Private Schools

23 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $ 230,000

Close to SCOTS College and School of Total Education, timber floors in this 3 built in bedroom brick home, carpets and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Tidy kitchen...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $355,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Investment Opportunity

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!