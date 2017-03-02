Too tight to turn at new Town Hall Information Centre

STUCK: Irena Foster and her mother Anne Wynbergen, neither of whom can access the Visitor Information Centre with their mobility scooters.

A WARWICK woman is stuck and sour after the Warwick Visitor Information Centre moved to the Town Hall.

Irena Foster is confined to a mobility scooter, and said the centre's narrow doorways and hallway made it impossible for her to get inside.

"They didn't think of people like us,” she said.

"I have a wheelchair at home, and I wouldn't even try to go in with that.

"I don't know why they moved. I loved visiting.”

Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan said given the Town Hall was heritage listed, there was little the council could do in terms of building works.

"The Disability (Access to Premises-Buildings) Standards 2010 exempts the requirement for the provision of disability access where there is 'unjustifiable hardship',” he said.

"This includes the extent to which the provision of disability access would detrimentally affect heritage features of the building, or detract from the heritage significance of the building.

"It is noted that people using mobility scooters often have the capacity to walk short distances.”

However Ms Foster said there was an obvious solution to her problem.

"They should have left it where it was,” she said.

"Now, I'll just have to go without, and try not to worry about it.

"I really did love going there.”