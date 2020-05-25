Toolkit gives confidence in future of play

PROMISING FUTURE: Clubs across the Southern Downs have received another round of good news, with the implementation of COVID Safety Coordinators ensuring play will return on June 12.

PROMISING FUTURE: Clubs across the Southern Downs have received another round of good news, with the implementation of COVID Safety Coordinators ensuring play will return on June 12.

THE return of community sport is becoming clearer but it won’t be without strict regulations.

Sport Australia released its Return to Sport Toolkit on Sunday, detailing the measures clubs and organisations will have to put in place in before play can resume.

The toolkit specifies four elements for sport’s safe return to communities; plan to implement processes and systems; prepare to ensure safe hygiene practices; respond to a potential outbreak or change in the community quickly; and recover, the protocols which can be implemented in the future.

Warwick Hockey Association president Carly Hansen said committee members were eager to begin planning for the remainder of the season.

“We’re looking at going back in stage three in the government’s Road to Recovery plan, so hopefully by the beginning of July, we’ll be able to play some hockey again,” Hansen said.

“It’s good that people have something to look forward to.”

The plan also outlined the need to implement a COVID-19 Safety Co-ordinator, who must ensure all hygiene and safety measures are met.

It was the first positive announcement the association had received in weeks, and Hansen said the committee would meet in the next week.

“We have our Covid plan which we’ll put into place when we have our next meeting,” she said.

“It’s good because there is nothing that has to be individually approved.

“So as one of the smaller associations in Queensland, we can get back to playing pretty much straight away.”

The State Government also announced on Sunday a $51.3 million funding package to help community clubs get back up and running.

Clubs can access grants of up to $2000 to help with buying sanitation supplies and equipment.

Up to 73,000 children will have access to the government’s $150 FairPlay vouchers, which Hansen hoped would draw people back to community sport.

“They had the vouchers at the start of the year,” she said.

“It might be very helpful and help people to make the decision to come back to sport sooner than they might have thought.

“I’m hoping that it will go back to everyone participating. I think people are looking to get back to being more social with others too.”

To access the Queensland Government’s Return to Play www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/roadmap-to-easing