Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

TOOTHY GRIN: Croc smiles for the camera

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
11th Mar 2021 7:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

WHEN there's two people and one hungry croc, it's best to offer the other person up for dinner while you run away.

That was Darwin resident Anushka Smith's five-year-old niece's plan as the pair photographed a two-and-a-half metre croc at Buffalo Creek this week.

 

This croc at Buffalo Creek gave a toothy grin for the camera. Picture: Anushka Smith
This croc at Buffalo Creek gave a toothy grin for the camera. Picture: Anushka Smith

 

Mr Smith photographed the croc on Tuesday, about 300m from the boat ramp.

"There was a lot of people around fishing, but I was down there to photograph shorebirds," he said.

 

"My five-year-old niece loved it. Her theory was to hide behind me."

The pair were about 50m away when they took pictures.

"I grew up in Darwin and so I'm used to the fact that crocs are around," he said.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as TOOTHY GRIN: Croc smiles for the camera

More Stories

croc northern territory smile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ticket to recovery’: Half-price airfare bonanza

        Premium Content ‘Ticket to recovery’: Half-price airfare bonanza

        Travel The Federal Government has announced a $1.2b tourism recovery package including covering half the cost of a ticket to Australia’s top holiday destinations.

        SDRC makes call on $47M botanical gardens proposal

        Premium Content SDRC makes call on $47M botanical gardens proposal

        News The potential project has divided Southern Downs councillors and residents alike...

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Man abuses partner, hides keys to prevent escape

        Premium Content Man abuses partner, hides keys to prevent escape

        Crime The Warwick man claimed he didn’t want his partner to drive away from their...