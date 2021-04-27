The man appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until Wednesday.

A TOOWOOMBA man arrested at the weekend on rape and other child sex charges has been remanded in custody.

The 56-year-old man appeared briefly before Toowoomba Magistrates Court Monday morning on charges including five counts of rape, four of indecent treatment of a child lineal descendant, and one of attempted rape.

The court heard the complainant woman is the man's daughter and the allegations arose from incidents alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2013 when the woman was a child living in a southern state.

She is now an adult and living interstate.

The man was not required to enter any pleas to the charges but the court heard he would be contesting all matters.

His solicitor Michael McElhinney applied for bail on the man's behalf, telling the court his client had lived in the same North Toowoomba home for two years and had the care of a teenage boy and an adult man who sustained serious injuries in a car crash.

His client also had a number of health issues, he said.

This case involved "one person's word against another" and would take some time to be dealt with as it would have to go up to the higher court, Mr McElhinney said.

Magistrate Julian Noud said the court required further information pertaining to the case and adjourned the matter until Wednesday with the accused man remanded in custody.

Originally published as Toowoomba man charged with rape, sex assault of own daughter