Toowoomba man jailed on dogfighting charge

The charges arose from an RSPCA raid of his then property near Kingsthorpe.

The charges arose from an RSPCA raid of his then property near Kingsthorpe.

A 50-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba man who supplied a dog for the illegal practice of dogfighting has been jailed.

And Glenn John Wilson was also ordered to pay costs of almost $70,000 arising from veterinary fees, professional and witness costs.

The case arose from a raid by RSPCA inspectors on Wilson's then property between Kingsthorpe and Goombungee in August 2018.

Inspectors seized a number of dogs including a Pit Bull Terrier type dog called Pretty Girl which the RSPCA claimed had injuries consistent with being in at least two dog fights.

Barrister Kate Gover, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that Pretty Girl had extensive scarring from wounds inflicted by bites from other dogs to her legs, face and body.

Wilson was also found guilty at a trial last year to failing to provide appropriate treatment to a puppy named Naughty which was found on the property with two broken toes that had not been treated.

Two other dogs, Pit Bull Terrier type dogs Chico and Jesus had been found tied with heavy chains and collar to heavy metal objects in the ground and did not have the necessary shelter or water provided, the court heard.

Ms Gover said the prosecution submitted that those two dogs had been tethered day and night which made them aggressive.

Because Naughty was a pup it had made a good recovery under RSPCA care but the other dogs being older might never fully recover, she said.

All of the dogs suffered behavioural problems as a result of their treatment on the property and some of the dogs were being treated with antidepressants, she said.

Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Graham Lee found Wilson had shown no remorse or insight into his offending.

He sentenced Wilson to six months in jail to be released on October 16 after having served half the sentence.

He was also banned from having any breed of dog used in dogfighting.