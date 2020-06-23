Toowoomba mum jailed over Facebook and text message abuse

OVER three days a woman sent more than 80 hate-filled messages to her former partner and ridiculed him on Facebook.

When she failed to the get the response she wanted the 19-year-old took to Facebook in the lengthy and hate-filled rant.

The Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard yesterday the torrent of abuse came about a month after the woman was paroled from a 15 month jail term for domestic violence offences that included assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police Prosecutor Natalie Bugden said the messages started when the woman contacted her former partner demanding to see their son, who he has full custody of.

Sgt Bugden said the abuse escalated as the woman called the aggrieved a "maggot and a germ."

"She sent two germ emojis with the words, 'You make me sick I can't believe I had a kid with you,' followed by a vomit emoji," Sgt Bugden said.

"The defendant then sent another 10 text messages in one hit consisting of 16 vomit emojis, two germ emojis and the words, 'That's cause you're a germ'."

About 12.20am on Sunday the woman sent a further 58 messages and took to Facebook in a lengthy post calling her ex-partner "nothing but scum" and accusing him of drink driving and neglecting their son.

The court heard the woman sent screenshots of these posts to her former partner, knowing he had blocked her on the social media service.

The victim reported the matter to police and they arrested the woman.

The woman's solicitor Michael Corbin said the offending would see his client jailed but added she had taken steps to address her mental health issues that stemmed from her time in foster care.

In sentencing Acting Magistrate Roger Stark said the offending was intended to be harmful.

"It was abusive and demeaning," he said.

"You not only contacted the aggrieved but posted on Facebook, publishing it to a wider audience."

After the woman pleaded guilty to an aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order Mr Stark sentenced her six months in jail with a parole eligibility date at yesterday.