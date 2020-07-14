Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

Toowoomba mum’s $850,000 lotto win

Tobi Loftus
14th Jul 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA mum is $856,213.56 richer after taking out a major win in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

The mum, who remains anonymous, said she couldn't believe her good fortune.

She was one of six people across the country who won a share of the division one draw on Saturday.

Each entry won a division one prize of $856,213.56.

The woman said she'd use her latest windfall to pay off her mortgage, help her children get ahead and support local charities.

The division one winning 12-game marked entry was purchased online.

"It's incredible," she said.

"We won second division in Powerball exactly three years ago.

"That was a great prize but to win this is unbelievable."

The woman said she had been playing the Saturday Gold Lotto for years.

"I play the same numbers every time," she said.

"Some are special numbers like family birthdays and others are completely random.

She said the win would take financial pressure off her and her family.

"This will be a huge help for our family," she said.

"We will be able to pay our house off and help our children out.

"I definitely want to buy a new car and we will also be supporting some of our local charities."

gold lotto win toowoomba money
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Totally out of line’: SDRC councillor calls out colleague

        premium_icon ’Totally out of line’: SDRC councillor calls out colleague

        News The councillor issued a formal apology after the outburst at this morning’s meeting.

        SEE: ‘Jackpot’ for snow chasers as border towns blanketed

        premium_icon SEE: ‘Jackpot’ for snow chasers as border towns blanketed

        News Neighbouring communities treated to significant snowfall, as the Southern Downs...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto...