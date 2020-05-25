Toowoomba teen defying odds after losing both kidneys

Riley O'Toole lives with no kidneys, but he is not going to let that stop him from getting Agriculture industry certification and gaining employment, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

RILEY O'Toole was told he probably wouldn't live to see his 18th birthday.

But the young man, who had both his kidneys removed in 2017, is defying the odds, and is halfway through his Certificate II in Rural Operations at Ag Training.

When asked what kind of challenges he'd encountered to get to this point, smiled and said: "Oh, you know, staying alive is a good one."

At the age of two and a half, Mr O'Toole was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a disorder that causes the body to pass too much protein in urine.

Doctors tried to keep the syndrome under control with medications, but 12 years later, a kidney biopsy came back with bad news.

"They figured out my disease had, I suppose, transformed into Focal Segmental Gomerulosclerosis and they were like, oh buddy, this is lifelong now," Mr O'Toole recalled.

FSGS is a disease where scar tissue develops on parts of the kidneys that filter waste from the blood.

"So that was pretty much the last hope of outgrowing it and transitioning into a normal life," he said.

Mr O'Toole had his first kidney removed in 2017 and he began haemodialysis.

A few months later he had his second kidney removed, and in the weeks after that had a kidney transplant, with his mum acting as the donor.

"I was an instant fail on the table, the disease came back almost immediately," he said.

He started receiving plasma treatment in a bid to "kickstart" the kidney and get it to take to the body, but he ended up having six major scale seizures instead, and after he had the kidney inserted he suffered a massive clot in his leg.

In the end, the doctors decided the donor kidney had to come out as well.

As the disease was only present when Mr O'Toole had a kidney, doctors decided the best course of action was for him to go kidney-less for a few years until they could figure out how to stop it.

He now performs his own haemodialysis at home every second evening, hooking himself up to a machine before bed.

Since moving from Quilpie to Toowoomba two years ago, Mr O'Toole has been looking for work.

He put in resumes everywhere, but even if the conversation began well, talk of medical issues and his non-existent kidneys always led to him being put in the too-hard basket, he said.

"And it's like yeah, that's fair enough. I don't blame (them), but it sucks."

But a meeting with Ag Training's Matt Strahorn and an offer to undertake a Cert II has put Riley on the path to a bright future.

Once his Cert II is out of the way, he wants to complete a Cert III in Civil Construction, before eventually doing a Cert IV in training and assessment so he can help train other people.

"I want to show these guys that if you give me something, I'm going to give you something back," he said.

"Having a medical issue doesn't mean that you have to be confined to that stereotype.

"We are generally written off, but it's a mindset, you can still be whatever you want, you can still make something of yourself."

Mr Strahorn said Riley was a perfect example of the opportunities available to people in Australia.

"We do have a world-class health system, because I'm looking at it now. If it wasn't world class he wouldn't be in front of me today because not only has the health system helped him, the education system has helped him, and now I'm here training him," he said.

"They've done the hard yards. All I'm doing is polishing him up into a diamond."