TOP 10: Activities you can do within 50km of your home
FOR the first time in more than six weeks, we’ve been given the green light to leave home for non-essential travel.
To help plan, we’ve compiled a list of things you can do within 50km of the Warwick CBD.
Ensure you check the exact distance from your home address.
1) Hike at Main Range
49km / 37 Min
Cunningham’s Gap, Spicer’s Gap and the many other treks you can take using this national park.
2) Take a drive down the Sunfower Route
31km / 24 Min
It may be late in the season but sunflowers are still blooming in Allora.
Take the Warwick-Allora Rd turn-off in Allora.
3) Coffee at the Condamine River
4.5km/ 3 Min
Enjoy the quiet scenery at Queen’s or Federation Park with a cup of coffee from one of our many fantastic cafes still serving.
4) Boating at Leslie Dam
12km / 13 Min
With all dams, including Sunwater properties, open why not enjoy a fish with the family? As long as you’re keeping socially distant — fishing, boating and picnics are allowed.
5) Exploring Queen Mary Falls
47km / 40 Min
If the hearty hikes of Main Range aren’t your speed, take things slower.
A stroll through cascading falls, it is a trip for all.
6) Day trip to Tannymorel
24 km / 31 Min
Catch the town of Tannymorel in all its autumnal glow. This time of year, the former milling town has plane trees lit up in orange hues.
7) Take a dip at the Yangan Rockies
24km / 24 Min
The popular swimming hole near Emu Vale, east of Warwick, has been know for generations for its serenity.
8) Drive through Cambanoora Gorge
46km / 47 Min
The gates to the Condamine River Rd will be open in conjunction with national parks, making it the perfect time to have a drive.
9) Stay close and shop
0 km/ 0 Min
Select retailers will now be open and are need of local support, so be sure to stroll down Palmerin St.
10) Watch the sunset from Mt Tabor
8km / 10 Min
Get out and about and watch the late afternoon sun rising over the Swanfels Valley.