TOP 10: Activities you can do within 50km of your home

PLACE TO BE: Mainly will undoubtedly take to Main Range National Park this weekend to enjoy some fresh air.

FOR the first time in more than six weeks, we’ve been given the green light to leave home for non-essential travel.

To help plan, we’ve compiled a list of things you can do within 50km of the Warwick CBD.

Ensure you check the exact distance from your home address.

1) Hike at Main Range

49km / 37 Min

Cunningham’s Gap, Spicer’s Gap and the many other treks you can take using this national park.

2) Take a drive down the Sunfower Route

31km / 24 Min

It may be late in the season but sunflowers are still blooming in Allora.

Take the Warwick-Allora Rd turn-off in Allora.

3) Coffee at the Condamine River

4.5km/ 3 Min

Enjoy the quiet scenery at Queen’s or Federation Park with a cup of coffee from one of our many fantastic cafes still serving.

4) Boating at Leslie Dam

12km / 13 Min

With all dams, including Sunwater properties, open why not enjoy a fish with the family? As long as you’re keeping socially distant — fishing, boating and picnics are allowed.

5) Exploring Queen Mary Falls

47km / 40 Min

If the hearty hikes of Main Range aren’t your speed, take things slower.

A stroll through cascading falls, it is a trip for all.

6) Day trip to Tannymorel

24 km / 31 Min

Catch the town of Tannymorel in all its autumnal glow. This time of year, the former milling town has plane trees lit up in orange hues.

7) Take a dip at the Yangan Rockies

24km / 24 Min

The popular swimming hole near Emu Vale, east of Warwick, has been know for generations for its serenity.

8) Drive through Cambanoora Gorge

46km / 47 Min

The gates to the Condamine River Rd will be open in conjunction with national parks, making it the perfect time to have a drive.

9) Stay close and shop

0 km/ 0 Min

Select retailers will now be open and are need of local support, so be sure to stroll down Palmerin St.

10) Watch the sunset from Mt Tabor

8km / 10 Min

Get out and about and watch the late afternoon sun rising over the Swanfels Valley.