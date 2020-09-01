Top 10 antique finds in Warwick under $100

BARGAIN BUYS: These vintage wares are all going for an extremely low price.

BARGAIN BUYS: These vintage wares are all going for an extremely low price.

STEEPED in history, it only makes sense that Warwick’s vintage finds are among the best.

What might surprise you is that you can also score some for a steal.

Here are our top picks for antiques under $100 around Warwick marketplaces:

Vintage pram and high chair set

VINTAGE DOLL HIGH CHAIR AND STROLLER

LOOKING for a gift like no other?

These vintage doll toys would make the perfect addition to any little girl’s collection.

PRICE: $60 for the pram and $30 for the high chair

Brownie and Instamatic cameras

ANTIQUE BROWNIE CAMERA

SNAP these steals up before anyone else.

These two vintage buys are a perfect for any burgeoning camera collector.

PRICE: $50

Art deco radio cabinet

RADIO CABINET

THIS art deco cabinet could be the perfect accent item for someone once it’s restored to its former glory.

PRICE: $50

Vintage golf caddie

VINTAGE GOLF BAG

STEAL everyone’s attention off their game when you go around toting around this 1950s carrier.

According to the seller, it is a Slazenger in pretty good condition.

PRICE: $40

AWA CD and record player

RECORD AND CD PLAYER

WHILE it may not work yet, it can still be a staple item for those eager to get their hands of an original AWA player.

PRICE: $15

Vintage scales

ROYAL KITCHEN SCALES

A LITTLE rust shouldn’t deter anyone from picking up this bargain as 1960s scales are still in working condition.

The perfect antique addition to any kitchen.

PRICE: $30

Antique chandelier

CRYSTAL CHANDELIER

THIS antique goodie is definitely a statement piece for any room, and will leave your house feeling like a 1920s murder mystery.

PRICE: $60

1940s silverware

1940S SILVERWARE:

THIS collection of silver-plated homeware is just in need of a small polish before it is ready to use at your next dinner party.

PRICE :$100 for the lot

Vintage Hoover vacuum

VINTAGE HOOVER

WANTING to live the vintage fantasy?

Step back in time with this Hoover Constellation vacuum to help you finish the household chores.

PRICE: $70 for vacuum, other items also available.

Ipswich soft drink bottle

ANTIQUE BOTTLES

AFTER the recent auction success of one Warwick antique soft drink bottle, why not try your luck with this ‘Barnes Cordials’ one?

PRICE: $10