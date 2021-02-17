TOP 10 BARGAINS: Cheapest homes for sale in Warwick

TOP 10: The houses under $180k in Warwick.

It’s hard to stay positive when a tightening rental market in Warwick leaves you without options.

Recent news shows there limited availability for families and singles on the hunt for a rental.

But for a little extra cash, these bargain buys could have you a house owner in no time instead:

107 Wood St

107 WOOD ST – $139,000

This three bedroom timber home is located close to town on the corners of Wood and Wallace Sts.

With a tidy kitchen, good size lounge rooms, it the perfect option for those wanting a place within walking distance to Warwick West State School and Westside Shopping Centre.

109 Wood St

109 WOOD ST – $149,000

This three bedroom home is the ideal starter home.

Within walking distance to Warwick West State School, day cares and Westside Shopping Centre this buy is great for families.

Also featuring a sun room, single shed and fenced backyard.

2 Pine St

2 PINE ST – $149,000

This two-bedroom cottage is located only minutes from the Warwick CBD and is full of features essential for first-time homeowners, including a wood heater, sleep-out and eat-in kitchen.

40B Myall Ave

40B MYALL AVE – $159,000

A tidy two bedroom home located in a quiet avenue close to schools and the CBD.

With a neat dining room and bathroom, it is the ideal low maintenance beginner buy.

262 East St

262 EAST ST – $169,000

Have your piece of farm oasis in town with this steal.

This two bedroom house has a sleep-out, detailed fret work and sleep-out and endless character and potential.

114 Wallace St

114 WALLACE ST – $169,000

A three-bedroom home with some updates in recent years.

Featuring a modern kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a large 1012m2 block and single garage.

16 Braemar St

16 BRAEMAR ST – $17,000

A holier option but with right renovations this could be a one of a kind home.

The Patrick Leslie Memorial Presbyterian Church has been a part of Warwick history since 1955 but a facelift could turn it into the ideal first home.

The church is lined with pine and in excellent condition, and can be zoned for dwelling purposes via Southern Downs Regional Council approval.

6/18 Stacey St

6/18 STACEY ST – $170,450

A roomy unit with potential.

With its own back courtyard and front sunny veranda it is perfect for a homebuyer looking to downsize.

Featuring two bedrooms with built in robes, semi open-plan living area, and single electric garage.

2 Barlows Gate Rd

2 BARLOWS GATE RD – $175,000

This two-storey escape is situated 15 minutes south of Killarney on 10 acres.

The cabin features an attic, 12 volt solar set, lockable tool shed with generator, three rainwater tanks, and three dams.

59 Rosehill Rd

59 ROSEHILL RD – $175,000

Solid first option for homeowners within walking distance to shops.

Featuring two bedrooms, la living room with wood heater, and a front sunroom.