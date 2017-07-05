20°
News

Top 10 bush tracks around the Southern Downs

Sophie Lester
| 5th Jul 2017 11:03 AM
GREAT OUTDOORS: Get out and about with these ideas for bush walking around the region.
GREAT OUTDOORS: Get out and about with these ideas for bush walking around the region. lzf

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH an abundance of natural beauty, the Southern Downs is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors.

Get out and about on one of these bush walks around our stunning region.

1. Rainforest circuit

This 1.6km circuit starts at the eastern end of The Crest car park at the top of Cunningham's Gap, and should take about half an hour to complete.

It passes the Allan Cunningham monument and is the beginning of an extensive track system on the northern side of Cunninghams Gap.

The Fassifern Valley lookout provides a spectacular view over distinctive volcanic peaks, the Fassifern Valley and Lake Moogerah.

More challenging routes beginning from this point include the Mt Cordeaux (6.8km) and Bare Rock (12.4km) tracks.

STUNNING VIEWS: Phillip Wright took this shot of the view from Cunningham's Gap looking down to Lake Moogerah.
STUNNING VIEWS: Phillip Wright took this shot of the view from Cunningham's Gap looking down to Lake Moogerah. Contributed

2. Box Forest track

Begin this walk at either the West Gap Creek picnic area or western end of The Crest car park.

Passing through rainforest and open forest, this track is named after the brush box that line West Gap Creek. You might see a bird or two along the way.

Take care of traffic as it is not advisable to return via the edge of the busy Cunningham Hwy

At 5km return, this is a moderately difficult walk; allow about two hours return.

3. Gap Creek Falls track

If you're looking for a longer hike with spectacular views from Cunningham's Gap, this is it.

The track, mostly through open eucalypt forests, starts at The Crest car park via the stairs leading to the Fassifern Valley lookout.

Descend the ridge below Mount Cordeaux to the top of the falls.

The best time to see the falls is soon after rain, as there is little water over the 100m drop in dry weather, but the uphill return trip can be tiring in hot weather.

This track requires a high level of fitness and is not recommended for older or very young people or those in poor health.

4. North Branch track

Starting opposite the Kurrajong picnic area at Goomburra, this trail follows the north branch of Dalrymple Creek, before ending just inside the rainforest edge.

It will take most walkers 3.5 hours to finish this 7km return route.

5. Queen Mary Falls circuit

This stunning walk is one of the best ways to see the beautiful Queen Mary Falls.

Head out to Killarney and up Condamine River Rd to access this walk.

Though this is a relatively short walk, there are steep cliffs and hikers are advised to keep to the track and supervise children closely.

Katie Miller shared this spectacular shot of Queen Mary Falls.
Katie Miller shared this spectacular shot of Queen Mary Falls. Contributed

6. Sylvester's lookout

Sylvester's lookout offers magnificent views over the coastal plains below, including the southern tip of Lake Moogerah and the rugged border ranges to the south.

The 940m track starts from Lookout Road-a 4.7km drive from the Kurrajong picnic area at Goomburra. This road may be closed following wet weather.

The track to the lookout can be challenging in places and requires some steady footwork, but will only take about half an hour to complete.

7. The Pyramid

Not to be forgotten are the splendours of Girraween National Park on the Granite Belt.

Grab some magnificent views from the first of Girraween's dominating Pyramids.

This steep climb up the mountain offers spectacular views over the park, and will take about two hours to complete the 3.4km walk.

Sunrise at Girraween National Park
Sunrise at Girraween National Park Kane Vestey

8. The Sphinx and Turtle Rock

Also at Girraween are these two great structures, and it will take most hikers about four hours to complete the 7.4km route.

Branch off before Castle Rock and take an easy walk along a ridge top with some granite slabs.

The Sphinx is a granite pinnacle bearing a large balancing tor, while Turtle Rock is a large granite monolith resembling a turtle's back.

9. Severn River track

This beautiful trail follows the Severn River through Sundown National Park on the Granite Belt.

The river runs through as a series of long waterholes separated by short stretches or rapids.

Beyond Permanent Waterhole the hills rise steeply from the river on both sides.

A long day walk upstream enables visitors to see Mount Donaldson Creek gorge and the cliffs above the river.

This a difficult track and at 12km return hikers should allow a full day to complete the walk.

10. Western Circuit

At just 4.5km return, this track is an easier way to see Sundown National Park.

The Western Circuit takes you away from the river to the more open high ground.

Follow the Permanent Waterhole track to 20m and then turn off to the left.

The track leads around the hill above the camping area before crossing a small creek and climbing up to the western boundary of the park. There are plenty of woodland birds to see and extensive views to the south and west, and up into the main valley of the park, can be experienced from the high open ground.

The track then takes walkers down to the open flats and back to the camping area, taking about an hour and a half in total.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bush walking fitness scenery warwick community

Man fined for driving at almost 4 times legal limit

Man fined for driving at almost 4 times legal limit

The 23-year-old reported drinking three bottles of beer before being given a random breath test

Warwick CBD road demands urgent attention

DAMAGE DONE: Real Estate agent Helen Harm stands over a crack in the bitumen outside her Fitzroy St business, which she says is common along the length of the street.

"Does someone need to die before something is done?"

Fears disposal fee will fuel illegal dumping

Photo was taken at Dunethin Rock Road yesterday 5/01/11. This road seems to be a popular and regular place for people to dump rubbish.In the past we have had fridges, green waste, brochures (junk mail brochures). . Photo contributed

Ratepayers concerned fridge fee will drive up items dumped

Annual Downs festival was snow much fun

COOL ATTITUDES: Chloe Staley and Greta Stibbard aim for their parents while Imogen Staley watches on at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Saturday.

Granite Belt put its best foot forward for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

Local Partners

Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

Snaps from Wednesday's pig and calf sale.

Two birds means one happy family

FLOCKING FOR BIRDS: Phillip Skilton with Andrew, Michelle and Harmony Watts at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Cockatiels add to the delight of a trip to the pig and calf sale.

8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

Get out and about with this list of things on this weekend

Driver aims to break a record in Morgan Park historics

LAP RECORD: Chris Farrell broke records in May at Morgan Park and is aiming for more records this weekend.

Records set to go as 175 drivers hit Morgan Park

Major training weekend coming up at Warwick hockey

Adam Byrne on the attack for Warwick in the Queensland over 35 years hockey championships.

Warwick club hockey in recess but plenty coming up

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Great Value in Brick

190 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. Features 3 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!