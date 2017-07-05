Top 10 bush tracks around the Southern Downs

GREAT OUTDOORS: Get out and about with these ideas for bush walking around the region.

WITH an abundance of natural beauty, the Southern Downs is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors.

Get out and about on one of these bush walks around our stunning region.

1. Rainforest circuit

This 1.6km circuit starts at the eastern end of The Crest car park at the top of Cunningham's Gap, and should take about half an hour to complete.

It passes the Allan Cunningham monument and is the beginning of an extensive track system on the northern side of Cunninghams Gap.

The Fassifern Valley lookout provides a spectacular view over distinctive volcanic peaks, the Fassifern Valley and Lake Moogerah.

More challenging routes beginning from this point include the Mt Cordeaux (6.8km) and Bare Rock (12.4km) tracks.

STUNNING VIEWS: Phillip Wright took this shot of the view from Cunningham's Gap looking down to Lake Moogerah. Contributed

2. Box Forest track

Begin this walk at either the West Gap Creek picnic area or western end of The Crest car park.

Passing through rainforest and open forest, this track is named after the brush box that line West Gap Creek. You might see a bird or two along the way.

Take care of traffic as it is not advisable to return via the edge of the busy Cunningham Hwy

At 5km return, this is a moderately difficult walk; allow about two hours return.

3. Gap Creek Falls track

If you're looking for a longer hike with spectacular views from Cunningham's Gap, this is it.

The track, mostly through open eucalypt forests, starts at The Crest car park via the stairs leading to the Fassifern Valley lookout.

Descend the ridge below Mount Cordeaux to the top of the falls.

The best time to see the falls is soon after rain, as there is little water over the 100m drop in dry weather, but the uphill return trip can be tiring in hot weather.

This track requires a high level of fitness and is not recommended for older or very young people or those in poor health.

4. North Branch track

Starting opposite the Kurrajong picnic area at Goomburra, this trail follows the north branch of Dalrymple Creek, before ending just inside the rainforest edge.

It will take most walkers 3.5 hours to finish this 7km return route.

5. Queen Mary Falls circuit

This stunning walk is one of the best ways to see the beautiful Queen Mary Falls.

Head out to Killarney and up Condamine River Rd to access this walk.

Though this is a relatively short walk, there are steep cliffs and hikers are advised to keep to the track and supervise children closely.

Katie Miller shared this spectacular shot of Queen Mary Falls. Contributed

6. Sylvester's lookout

Sylvester's lookout offers magnificent views over the coastal plains below, including the southern tip of Lake Moogerah and the rugged border ranges to the south.

The 940m track starts from Lookout Road-a 4.7km drive from the Kurrajong picnic area at Goomburra. This road may be closed following wet weather.

The track to the lookout can be challenging in places and requires some steady footwork, but will only take about half an hour to complete.

7. The Pyramid

Not to be forgotten are the splendours of Girraween National Park on the Granite Belt.

Grab some magnificent views from the first of Girraween's dominating Pyramids.

This steep climb up the mountain offers spectacular views over the park, and will take about two hours to complete the 3.4km walk.

Sunrise at Girraween National Park Kane Vestey

8. The Sphinx and Turtle Rock

Also at Girraween are these two great structures, and it will take most hikers about four hours to complete the 7.4km route.

Branch off before Castle Rock and take an easy walk along a ridge top with some granite slabs.

The Sphinx is a granite pinnacle bearing a large balancing tor, while Turtle Rock is a large granite monolith resembling a turtle's back.

9. Severn River track

This beautiful trail follows the Severn River through Sundown National Park on the Granite Belt.

The river runs through as a series of long waterholes separated by short stretches or rapids.

Beyond Permanent Waterhole the hills rise steeply from the river on both sides.

A long day walk upstream enables visitors to see Mount Donaldson Creek gorge and the cliffs above the river.

This a difficult track and at 12km return hikers should allow a full day to complete the walk.

10. Western Circuit

At just 4.5km return, this track is an easier way to see Sundown National Park.

The Western Circuit takes you away from the river to the more open high ground.

Follow the Permanent Waterhole track to 20m and then turn off to the left.

The track leads around the hill above the camping area before crossing a small creek and climbing up to the western boundary of the park. There are plenty of woodland birds to see and extensive views to the south and west, and up into the main valley of the park, can be experienced from the high open ground.

The track then takes walkers down to the open flats and back to the camping area, taking about an hour and a half in total.