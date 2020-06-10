TOP 10: Common complaints at Warwick Hospital

RESPIRATORY symptoms were the most common complaint at the Warwick Hospital during the coronavirus lockdown, as residents rushed to rule out a COVID-19 infection.

New data from Darling Downs Health revealed a far greater number of people presented for testing during the height of the crisis, though their symptoms were more frequently linked to an upper respiratory tract infection, or a viral infection.

According to a spokeswoman from DDH, the public has since gained a better understanding of the virus, and what to do when they’re unwell.

“We’ve seen a decrease in people presenting with … minor ailments usually managed by a GP,” the spokeswoman said.

Significant changes have been put in place throughout the hospital, including strategies, plans and processes to ensure the facility is prepared for a potential outbreak.

“While the way the community accesses our hospital has changed, please remember that we are still here to care for you,” the spokeswoman said.

“Anyone who needs medical attention should present to our Emergency Department, where they will be seen according to the usual triage process.”

According to the data, the following are the top 10 most common conditions presented to Warwick Hospital during the lockdown period of March 1 to April 30.

1. Upper respiratory tract infection

2. Viral infection

3. Possible cardiac chest pain

4. Lacerated finger

5. Lumbar sprain or strain

6. Requesting medical review with no injury found

7. Suspected viral disease

8. Non-cardiac chest pain

9. Gastroenteritis

10. Urinary tract infection