TOP 10: Developments changing face of Warwick

WARWICK’S development industry remains undeterred by a year of hardships, with dozens of new projects set in motion throughout 2020.

Whether commercial, agricultural, or retail in nature, these developments promise to bring a jobs and economic boom to the Rose City and surrounds.

Here are the top 10 developments to watch out for in coming months:

The historic St Mary's tennis pavilions will be knocked down in favour of a Mobil Service Station. Picture: Tessa Flemming

MOBIL SERVICE STATION

Southern Downs Regional Council gave the controversial green light for a Mobil service station to be developed on the St Mary’s Hall tennis courts earlier this year.

The 3151 sqm site on the corner of main roads Guy St and Wood St will see the servo fitted out to accommodate over a dozen cars.

The approval will mean the two tennis courts, squash court, and four smaller buildings next to the heritage-listed site will be demolished to make way for Warwick’s 10th service station.

Developers are yet to confirm when construction will begin.

WARWICK COMPOST FACILITY

A new expansion to the Warwick liquid waste facility could boost its production to more than 2000 tonnes of organic compost per year, in good news for local producers.

The development for the Enwaste facility would see the Old Stanthorpe Rd site improve the “soil health” and “profitability” of the region.

Developer Darryl Wiggins told the Daily News the expansion would give residents and industries across the Southern Downs a “sustainable local option for dealing with their organic wastes”.

CHANGES TO WARWICK SALEYARDS

Southern Downs Regional Council has indicated massive changes could soon be under way for the Warwick Saleyards.

The minutes from the latest Saleyards Advisory Committee meeting recommended the council-owned facility be relocated from its current McEvoy St site to one within 10km of the Warwick CBD.

The masterplan prepared by Wiley revealed the recommended option would provide a 24-hour veterinary service, new canteen and more, but would require up to a 15 per cent increase in fees.

Mayor Vic Pennisi said the final decision would be one with “a fair bit of emotion about out there” and indicated there was no other option, as the facility was nearing the end of its life.

Development application for service station on Alexandra Dr in Warwick.

ANOTHER SERVO COMING TO TOWN

Warwick is set to welcome more than one new service station to its ranks in the coming months, with another development approved in September.

The initial plans propose a petrol station, coffee shop, and workshop for the vacant 9 Alexandra Dr spot, with a 550 sqm showroom and additional workshop to be completed in a second phase.

The site between Jackie Howe Park and the Rose City Motel has been empty since the demolition of the previous service station.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi hoped the construction would give the local building sector a much-needed boost.

RECYCLED WATER ESTATE

Southern Downs Regional Council’s “Recycled Water for Warwick Industry” scheme, aimed at bolstering the region’s water security, could be completed within months.

The $5 million project will include 5km of pipeline across Warwick, along with a 2ML recycled water tank and a pump station at the McEvoy St, with all to supply “Class A” recycled water to the Industrial Estate.

Funded by the Queensland Government’s “Building our Region” program, the plan aims to remove the need for industry to draw on potable water supply.

An SDRC spokeswoman told the Daily News the upgrades will be completed by June 2021.

Warwick cyclist Tony Simonelli, pictured practising at the Warwick Velodrome. Picture: Gerard Walsh

W ARWICK VELODROME UPGRADES PICK UP SPEED

The popular sports facility is in line for upgrades worth more than $200,000, which would see the track resealed and lighting system overhauled.

Southern Downs councillors voted unanimously in favour of the project, with several advocating for the renovated space to be extended to Warwick’s booming rollerskating community.

The project must be approved by the Department of Infrastructure before funding is finalised and works could begin.

A timeline has not yet been given.

INTEGRIA HEALTHCARE EXPANSION

In a show of growing confidence in Warwick’s economic future, global corporation Integria Healthcare announced a $7 million expansion to the town’s facility in February.

The plan would see the site become a fully integrated processing and packaging facility.

Chief executive Michael Braka told the Daily News the project would provide up to 20 new positions, while site manager Andrew Corney said it increased job security for current employees.

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of this year.

ROSE CITY SHOPPINGWORLD SHAKE-UP

With craft store Kaisercraft opening only last month, the popular Warwick shopping centre is set to welcome another two new retailers to their ranks.

Cafe franchise Espresso Max is slated to open their doors within weeks, with the fully licensed premises to bring an estimated 20 – 25 jobs to town.

Only a few doors up from the new cafe, a yet-to-be confirmed bakery store could soon open their doors, following the closure of Country Bourne Bakery.

It remains unconfirmed which store will fill the vacancy.

Vic Pennisi at site of new Supercheap Auto store. Picture: contributed

NEW SUPERCHEAP AUTO STORE

After months of speculation, it was confirmed the development on the corner of Fitzroy St and Albion St will become the Warwick retailer’s new home.

Store manager Andre Pukas told the Daily News the store is moving from its current spot at 20 Albion St due to their lease expiry date in January 2021.

The Albion St land was acquired by Brisbane investor John Kearney in 2017, part of the broader retail investment influx welcomed by Southern Downs Mayor Vic Penissi.

WARWICK SCHOOL UPGRADES

Warwick Christian College has been given approval to begin major works on its campus, turning its unused boarding dormitory into six new classrooms.

The development application stated the three-storey building will replace existing demountable buildings.

It is not known at this stage how much construction will cost or when it will begin.

The development approval comes as the Palascszuk government’s state election win moves up the timeline for their ambitious $5.8 million project at Warwick State High School.

This project is slated to bring up to 19 new local jobs while in construction.