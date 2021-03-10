TOP 10: Glitzy Warwick homes sold at wild prices

STUNNING: 66 Doncaster Dr was one of the more awe-worthy properties sold this year.

THE number of high-end homes selling in 2021 proves that Warwick real estate still has some steam left.

Last year, one of the highest selling Warwick properties sold for a whopping $3.1 million and only three months into 2021, and soaring sells this year suggest we could be in for a repeat.

It comes as Warwick was labelled a rising regional property star.

Here are some of the big sellers to come out of this year:

730 Glenvale Road – $920,000

The 248.62 acre “Strathspey” boasted views of Leslie Dam and over 100 years of heritage when it sold in March.

Special features included fourteen paddocks, chef’s kitchen and walk-in robe in the spacious master suite.

66 Doncaster Dr – $810,000

The modern build was marketed as a “woman’s dream” when it sold in January.

Featuring a plunge pool and luxurious entertaining area, media room, butler’s pantry and master bedroom containing a makeup station, hanging, shelving, shoe and jewellery storage, it was easy to see why.

21677 New England Highway – $849,000

Wattlebrae attracted attention as a 100.6 Ha “country haven” went it was sold in February.

The property had cattle yards, 10 dams and three renovated bedrooms overlooking the picturesque Dalveen.

51 Bournes Rd – $570,000

This 12.47ha home was a rural dream for new owners when they bought in February.

Citing an open plan design, wrap-around veranda and five paddocks ideal for cattle and horses, this property was a must-see.

401 Lyndhurst Ln – $560,000

New owners couldn’t have asked for more with this unique Warwick property when it sold in March.

The property is a council-registered bed and breakfast, ideal for dual living or to continue operations as an accommodation facility.

The two-level family home boasts four bedrooms with built-ins and a master suite retreat with ensuite bathroom and sitting area.

The backyard is also home to an outdoor bar, barbecye, fire pit, spa and outdoor seating.

10 Smelter Rd- $530,000

A 10.6ha acreage 10 minutes to the Warwick CBD with town water was always going to be a highly-coveted spot.

The 37-year-old brick house was also accompanied with cattle yards, three bay sheds and more when it sold in February.

1698 Inverramsay Rd – $495,000

A spacious five bedroom 13.45ha property located in the scenic Goomburra valley was always going to sell well.

This home, selling just under half a million in March, featured horse stables, day yards and feed shed alongside 33 acres of grazing country.

4 Derby Dr – $480,000

This brand new build in a popular area was a no-brainer when it sold in January.

Built by the well-respected Hughes Elite Builders, it featured a media room, built-in robes and butler’s pantry.

4 Himyar Drive – $460,000

Pitched as the ideal family home, this five-bedroom house had no trouble selling in February.

An office, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robes and a beautiful outdoor entertaining space ticked all the boxes for buyers.

262 Morgan Park Rd – $455,000

158 acres of grazing land and a beautiful timber homestead sold this beauty in February.

The highset residence complimented the chicken run four dams and timber cattle yards perfectly for those wanting to be close to the CBD.