TOP 10: Granite Belt’s grandest properties

ON THE MARKET: 10 of the most expensive properties up for grabs on the Granite Belt, right now.

ON THE MARKET: 10 of the most expensive properties up for grabs on the Granite Belt, right now.

IF you’re planning your next career move and want it to have a regional flare, then there’s a property for you on the Granite Belt.

From critically acclaimed wineries to expansive farming land, here are 10 properties and their associated businesses ready to be snapped up right now.

Bradley Ln, Amiens.

Bradley Lane, Amiens

$3.85m

If you’re looking to tap into the wine market, then this might be the property for you.

The 129-hectare Amiens property is home to Robert Channon Wines – the maker of a nationally acclaimed Verdelho.

The property boasts two homes – a five-bedroom executive residence and three-bedroom home – as well as a cellar door and separate cafe.

89 Days Rd, Ballandean.

89 Days Rd, Ballandean

$2.39m

This 90-hectare property in the heart of the Granite Belt is ideal land for farming.

With four registered irrigation dams, each at capacity, water security won’t be an issue for the foreseeable future.

The property also features a four-bedroom farmhouse and an iconic rock pyramid.

225 Quirks Rd, Amiens.

225 Quirks Rd, Amiens

$2m

West of Stanthorpe, this 73.65ha operational orchard (apples, pears, apricots and stone fruit) is ready for someone looking for a change of pace.

The property features two homes, four dams, and large sheds for crop packing, storage and machinery.

'Barelli', Glenlyon.

‘Barelli’, Glenlyon

Offers between $1.85m and $2m

This three-bedroom home is located in the heart of “proven breeding country”.

Situated on 2,231.6ha, the property boasts 11 dams and access to Pikes Creek, while being at the headwaters of Glenlyon Dam.

With a three-bay machinery shed, old shearing shed and cattle yards, the property has the potential to be run with multiple livestock.

113 Matthews St, The Summit.

113 Matthews Ln, The Summit

$1.6m

If you’re looking for a property with plenty of storage space, then this is the place for you.

This property at The Summit has four sheds – including a workshop, storage shed, main shed and a machinery shed – as well as a cold storage room.

The four-bedroom, brick house is at the heart of the 1.39ha property.

26 Diamondvale Rd, Stanthorpe.

26 Diamondvale Rd, Stanthorpe

$1.55m

This recently renovated homestead could be the lifestyle and business change you’ve been longing to make.

Set on 30-acres, the property features four fully self-contained country cottages.

Everything you need to run a successful business is at your fingertips and ready to be moved into right away.

6281 Texas Rd, Glenlyon.

6281 Texas Rd, Glenlyon

$1.295m

Situated in Traprock country, this 3,649-acres property has successfully run sheep and cattle for many years.

Featuring 29 dams and eight main paddocks, the current owners have worked tirelessly to ensure the survival of the property.

The four-bedroom homestead also has a large formal lounge room, country style kitchen and tennis court.

311 Stabiles Rd, Glen Aplin.

311 Stabiles Rd, Glen Aplin

Price on application

This bed and breakfast is ideal for someone looking for a career change and to be their own employer.

Glen Aplin Gardens is a six-bedroom home, with four bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Located on 10.5-acres, the property also has its own cafe and small art gallery, as well as an expansive garden.

12 -14 Beverley Rd, Severnlea.

12-14 Beverley Rd, Severnlea

$1.2m

The 10.57-hectare property is ready to be snapped up by a savvy buyer.

On two-acres of the property is a long-established vineyard, offering older varieties not often seen today.

The main homestead features four-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a large open plan living and dining area, perfect for entertaining.

1957 Texas Rd, Greenlands.

1957 Texas Rd, Greenlands

Price on application

Mallow Organic is the region’s only fully certified organic farm and is home to extensive livestock infrastructure.

Three titles make up the 1150-acre property, including Mallow Cottage and Mallow Homestead.

The property’s main residence is a four-bedroom country style homestead, which has recently been renovated.

The adjoining cottage has three bedrooms and can serve as a luxury accommodation experience.