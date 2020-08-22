TOP 10: Jobs in Warwick with no experience necessary

FRESH START: How to land your next dream gig with no industry experience. Picture: AlexRaths

WHETHER you’re looking for a career change or just wanting to get your foot in the door, Warwick has plenty of jobs up for grabs with no experience necessary.

Check out the list below and see if any of the positions listed seem like a good fit.

You never know where one application could lead you.

1. Pharmacy assistant

Discount Drug Store Warwick is searching for a pharmacy assistant to join their team on a casual basis.

Key duties include assisting customers with general queries, setting up displays and replenishing stock, and processing sales.

The ideal applicant will bring excellent customer service, communication skills, and an eye for detail to the position.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter online.

2. Sales consultant

Choices Flooring Warwick is looking to hire a sales consultant, and will consider applicants with minimal retail experience so long as they bring commitment and enthusiasm to the role.

Primary duties include customer service and sales, maintaining a thorough product knowledge, and being aware of and striving towards sales targets.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

3. Delivery driver/meat lumper

McMahon Brothers is seeking a deliver driver and meat lumper to join their team, preferably for an immediate start.

Applicants will need to have a certain level of physical fitness and hold a current HR licence, but no previous experience in the meat industry is required.

If this sounds like the right job for you, forward your cover letter, resume, and references to mcmahonbrothers@bigpond.com

4. Mechanical diesel fitter apprenticeship

If you’re looking to get your start in the mechanical engineering industry, this apprenticeship with a Warwick business could be the position for you.

Key duties include inspecting and repairing plant machinery and equipment, assisting with light fabrication work, and using hand and power tools daily.

Applicants must have a current driver’s licence and White Card prior to commencement.

For more information or to apply, check out the online job ad.

GIVING BACK: The Red Cross Shop in Warwick is currently looking for volunteers. Picture: contributed

5. Red Cross Shop volunteer

If you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, this position with the Red Cross Shop in Warwick could be for you.

Key duties include providing customer service, processing sales, creating window and visual displays, and sorting through donations.

The role would require a minimum commitment of four hours per week, with all training provided on the job.

For more information or to apply, head online.

6. Warehouse team member

The Big W Distribution Centre in Warwick is currently searching for a team member to work within their warehouse division.

Primary responsibilities include accurately picking orders, assembling and packing stock for dispatch, and general housekeeping duties.

The ideal applicant will bring excellent communication skills, commitment to the role, and flexible work availability to the position.

If this sounds like the job for you, submit your resume and cover letter online.

7. Labourer

Bliss Building and Construction in is seeking a labourer to join their Warwick team in a full-time role.

Applicants should have a White Card and driver’s licence, though a willingness to learn and excellent work ethic would be most highly regarded.

The position has the potential to offer a carpentry apprenticeship to the right employee.

For more information or to apply, check out the online job ad.

8. Contact officer

BUSY at Work in Warwick is searching for a contact officer to work for their not-for-profit organisation.

The role will centre around working as part of an extended service team, ensuring regular contacts are completed with employers and their apprentices to make sure qualifications are on track.

Applicants should bring exceptional communication skills, time management, and a self-motivated approach to work.

If this sounds like the job for you, go to the online job ad to apply.

9. Relief cleaner

Vintage Cleaning is seeking a relief cleaner to fill shifts at the Warwick Courthouse, working two hours an afternoon from Monday to Friday.

Interested applicants should forward their resume, cover letter, and Queensland Police certificates to Joanna at vintagecleaning@bigpond.com

10. Hospitality trainee

MRAEL is looking to hire a school-based hospitality trainee to complete their Certificate III in Hospitality Operations at a Warwick cafe.

The ideal applicant will have a genuine interest in a career in the hospitality industry, a positive attitude towards work, and reliability.

If this sounds like the role for you, submit your resume and cover letter via the online job ad.