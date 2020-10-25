TOP 10: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

INDUSTRY experts say Warwick’s rental market is the tightest it has been in more than a decade, though there are still dozens of homes up for grabs right now.

Whether you’re after a modest unit or larger family home, the Rose City has plenty of affordable rental properties waiting for their next tenant.

Check out the top 10 most inexpensive Warwick rentals up for grabs right now, all for $260 per week or less.

1. 85 Fitzroy St

PRICE: $135 PER WEEK

Fitted out with two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open-plan living space, this unit in the Warwick CBD could be ideal for the space-conscious.

Situated above the Cherry Tree Cafe, this partly furnished home is within walking distance of Rose City Shoppingworld and a number of schools and amenities.

2. 2/38 Palmerin St

PRICE: $160 PER WEEK

This newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on Palmerin St offers a single uncovered parking space, also accessible from Albion St.

Located within five minutes of the Warwick CBD, this home is in proximity to amenities and schools.

3. 2/45 Canning St

PRICE: $180 PER WEEK

Situated close to the centre of Warwick, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom flat is another ideal option for those looking to save space.

The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, along with an old-style heater in the living room.

4. 2/3 Rose Bud Court

PRICE: $199 PER WEEK

Listed as a “modern” Warwick home, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit offers an open-plan living space and outdoor entertaining area.

The property also has a one-car garage and is located a short distance from the Warwick CBD.

5. 2/14 Alexandra Drive

PRICE: $210 PER WEEK

Situated a short drive from several Warwick shops and schools, this property offers two bedrooms, a new kitchen, and open plan living and dining area.

The downstairs unit also has storage cupboards in the hallway for the space-conscious.

6. 10 Sturt St

PRICE: $215 PER WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom property located within a short distance of the Warwick CBD is another affordable option up for grabs at the moment.

The home also offers a sizeable backyard.

7. 78 Percy St

PRICE: $225 PER WEEK

Located within five minutes of the Warwick CBD, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home also offers an eat-in kitchen and internal laundry.

Equipped with a sunroom at the front of the house, the property also has the potential to be pet-friendly.

8. 28 Fitzroy St

PRICE: $230 PER WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home located in the centre of town also offers a fully fenced yard and single lockup garage.

The property is also in proximity to a number of Warwick primary and high schools.

9. 11B Leslie St

PRICE: $250 PER WEEK

Located within a short distance of the Warwick CBD, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home also offers a separate toilet downstairs and open plan kitchen and dining area.

The property also includes a fully fenced backyard, security screens, and single lockup garage.

10. 2 Guy St

PRICE: $260 PER WEEK

This home in the centre of town offers three bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, and a modern bathroom.

The property also includes kitchen and dining areas, a separate laundry and storage area, and back deck, though is not fully fenced.