TOP 10: Rose City’s most affordable rentals

FOR RENT: These are the top 10 most affordable rentals available in Warwick right now. Picture: iStock

FOR RENT: These are the top 10 most affordable rentals available in Warwick right now. Picture: iStock

THE Rose City’s rental property market remains as competitive as ever, but a new wave of affordable homes up for grabs could make it easier to land your next dream place.

Whether you’re after something compact and space-conscious or a larger family home, this range of fresh properties could have the right option for you.

Check out this roundup of the top 10 most affordable Rose City rentals, all renting for $270 or less a week:

1) 5/66 Wantley St

PRICE: $165 PER WEEK

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit near the Warwick CBD offers an affordable and compact option for any tenant.

The property also includes an undercover car park and tiled laundry area.

For the full listing, click here.

2) 1/38 Palmerin St

PRICE: $180 PER WEEK

This studio apartment located within the Warwick CBD offers one bedroom, one bathroom, and open plan kitchen and dining areas.

The property has driveway access from both Palmerin St and Albion St, and is within walking distance of a number of public amenities and schools.

For the full listing, click here.

3) 2/2 Hawthorne St

PRICE: $195 PER WEEK

Situated on the outskirts of the Warwick CBD, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom brick unit also offers spacious kitchen and dining areas.

The property is also fully fenced with a private backyard.

For the full listing, click here.

4) 2/121 Grafton St

PRICE: $200 PER WEEK

This timber one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located in the Warwick CBD also offers separate kitchen and living areas.

The space-conscious property comes complete with a private balcony area and a single carport.

For the full listing, click here.

5) 3 Oxenham St

PRICE: $225 PER WEEK

Situated on the outskirts of the Warwick town centre near Scots PGC College, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom home also offers a lounge with a wood heater and a front sunroom.

The fully fenced property also comes with an outdoor entertaining area.

For the full listing, click here.

6) 3/11 Barth St

PRICE: $230 PER WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit offers a combined living and dining area, ideal for a compact living space.

The unit also offers a private courtyard and carport within walking distance of the Warwick CBD.

For the full listing, click here.

2/11 Willi St

7) 2/11 Willi St

PRICE: $240 PER WEEK

Located on the outskirts of the Warwick town centre, this unit offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open living area.

The property also offers a covered outdoor entertainment area, single lockup garage, and low-maintenance garden areas.

For the full listing, click here.

8) 2/6 Mathews St

PRICE: $250 PER WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit with a combined kitchen and dining area also offers an open living space and enclosed carport.

The property is located to the east of Warwick at about a 10-minute drive from the town centre.

For the full listing, click here.

9) 15 King St

PRICE: $260 PER WEEK

Situated a short walk from the Warwick CBD, this three-bedroom home offers one bathroom, a sleep-out area, and combined kitchen and dining space.

The enclosed backyard also includes sheds for storage.

For the full listing, click here.

10) 5 Connolly Lane

PRICE: $270 PER WEEK

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom home located on Connolly Lane near the Warwick CBD could offer an ideal family space.

The property also includes an eat-in kitchen, office or play room area, and an enclosed backyard with a veranda area.

For the full listing, click here.